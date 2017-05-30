The last chance to register to vote in the 2017 General Election passed just over a week ago (22nd May).

There were great efforts made by many individuals and groups on the Isle of Wight – OnTheWight included – to encourage those not already registered to vote to sign up before the deadline.

OnTheWight’s contribution was to clearly point out that the number of Islanders that didn’t vote was 1.3 times more than voted for the winning candidate and was roughly equivalent to the total number of people who voted for all other candidates combined.

3,735 register to vote since local election

Those involved in the efforts will be pleased to hear that between 14th April (deadline to register for local election) and 22nd May, a whopping 3,735 residents registered to vote.

The number of residents who registered to vote between 1st January 2017 and 13th April 2017 was 2,525.

That means that subject to minor variation[*], the number of Islanders able to vote on 8th June will be 110,750.

Polling day

The 2017 General Election takes place on Thursday 8th June. Don’t worry if you have lost your poll card – you don’t need to take it with you to vote.

Simply go to the local polling station in your area that you used last time. If you don’t know where that is, check with the electoral services team, on (01983) 823380.

The Isle of Wight has six people stand as prospective parliamentary candidates:

Figures include those moving from one address on the Island to another.

The minor variation would be due to those who registered, but did not pass the ID checks with the DWP, or who failed to provide an identifier such as date of birth, National Insurance number, etc. These potential electors have until 31st May to provide evidence of identity, or to supply the missing information.

Image: notbrucelee under CC BY 2.0