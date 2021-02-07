Plot and permission for 60 eco lodges on edge of nature reserve with guide price of £2.7m

The sale details for the plot – which has planning permission for 60 eco lodges on the edge of the nature reserve – say it is in line with the aspirations of the tourism board in terms of “attracting the right demographic and stimulating local economic growth”

Drawings of the Brading Eco Lodges

Last month a plot with planning permission for 60 eco lodges on the edge of the Brading RSPB nature reserve went on the open market.

The contentious Brading Wetland Project obtained planning permission for the scheme, which stretches across approximately 40 acres of land, back in March 2019. The application had attracted hundreds of comments from objectors to the plans.

Eco lodges and more
As well as the 60 detached eco lodges, the permission includes reception/leisure facilities, an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, shop and cafe.

Particulars for the plot add that the remaining acreage, which runs to approximately 100 acres, will be gifted to the RSPB and will include the building of a visitor centre, for the RSPB’s ongoing ownership and management.

Stimulating local economic growth
The sale details explain,

The vision for the site is to provide a high quality, highly sustainable, eco lodge development that responds to its immediate surroundings and is in line with the aspirations of the tourism board in terms of attracting the right demographic and, stimulating local economic growth.

The site will be part of a nature reserve complex, along with the RSPB land and will seek to benefit from the highly attractive vistas, walks and cycle ways that can be enhanced and created.

There is a clear business benefit of the continued close association with the RSPB. Not only will the landscape quality of the surrounding area help to underpin sales values and/or holiday lettings but we will also be able to gain clearly focused exposure in the RSPB member publications.

One of the key elements that sets the proposed development apart from other Island destinations is the ongoing ecological emphasis and management.

There’s a guide price of £2,750,000, so if you’re in the market to invest head over to the Rightmove Website to see more detail.

Thanks to Robbie from Isle of Wight Guru for the heads up.

Sunday, 7th February, 2021 11:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oeZ

longford

Does it include planning permission for quarantine pods for visiting tourists?

Vote Up00Vote Down
7, February 2021 1:43 pm
