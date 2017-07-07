Police investigate discovery of body in woodland

The death is not being treated as suspicious at the moment, but police continue to investigate.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Yellow lilies

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person whose body was found in Totland Bay last night.

Police Hampshire Constabulary were called to the woodland scene at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious at the moment.

Officers set up a cordon which remains in place this morning as investigations continue.

Source: IWCP

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 7th July, 2017 9:18am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2frB

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Totland

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*