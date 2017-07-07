Police investigate discovery of body in woodland

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person whose body was found in Totland Bay last night.
Police Hampshire Constabulary were called to the woodland scene at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious at the moment.
Officers set up a cordon which remains in place this morning as investigations continue.
