Police issue appeal for stolen power tools

Have you been offered the power tools that were stolen over the weekend from an address in Ryde?

Isle of Wight police share this latest appeal.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after burglars broke into a property that was being renovated. 

The incident occurred between 6pm on Friday, 21st June and 8am on Saturday, 22nd June, in Bellevue Road, Ryde. 

The suspects have forced the front door to gain access to the property and have stolen power tools, mostly DeWalt and Festool makes. 

Have you been offered power tools for sale in suspicious circumstances? 

If you have any information, or if you saw anything suspicious in this location around the time of the offence, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44190214991. 

Monday, 24th June, 2019 4:30pm

By

