Police issue appeal for stolen power tools

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after burglars broke into a property that was being renovated.



The incident occurred between 6pm on Friday, 21st June and 8am on Saturday, 22nd June, in Bellevue Road, Ryde.



The suspects have forced the front door to gain access to the property and have stolen power tools, mostly DeWalt and Festool makes.



Have you been offered power tools for sale in suspicious circumstances?



If you have any information, or if you saw anything suspicious in this location around the time of the offence, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44190214991.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0