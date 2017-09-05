Popular cyclists’ stopover boasts new cycle hub

Mike shares this latest news from Chale. Ed

A village shop and café that has become a popular refreshment stop for cyclists now has repair facilities to help them on their way when needed.

Cycle hub pillars of tethered tools, complete with a pump and pressure gauge for puncture repairs, have been provided outside Chale Green Stores to cater for the ever-growing number of bike riders, who are made welcome there for a cuppa and the vital slice of cake to boost flagging pedal-power.

It is a regular stopover for members of the Isle of Wight’s Wayfarers Cycle Touring Club and West Wight Wheelers, as well as the many mainland visitors and Island riders enjoying the IW’s network of cycle routes.

Community collaboration

The hub was made possible by an initiative from local community charity Sustainable Chale Ltd in partnership with Chale Parish Council and the proprietors of the village stores, Chris Smith and Jo Hofmann.

Malcolm Groves, of Pyle Shute, Chale, a co-director of Sustainable Chale Ltd, said,

“Chale Parish Council submitted a successful planning application on our behalf for the cycle repair pillars, which reflects our support for sustainable community projects and will enhance the growing use of our village shop by visiting cyclists and the Island’s many enthusiasts.”

Mr Smith added,

“Jo and I were pleased to make space available outside our village stores for the new facility. We welcome the growing number of cyclists who use our café and we are more than happy to express our thanks to them by providing this much-needed bike hub.”

Official launch

The hub will be officially inaugurated at 11.30am on Saturday 9 September by the Isle of Wight’s international cycling ace, Adam Holleyman.

Adam has been in competitive cycling for more than a decade, becoming a member of the elite Expert category of downhill racers in 2009. He has raced at top levels throughout Europe and competed in World Cup rounds in the United States and Canada.

He has retired from downhill to concentrate on his nursing career and has now enjoyed success in road racing as a member of the Island’s Wightlink-Wight Mountain racing team.

Dan’s Tremedously Transcendent Tricycle

Also present in Chale Green for the official opening – perhaps to test the spanners and screwdrivers – will be Island inventor Dan Roberts, with his Tremedously Transcendent Tricycle; a working wooden wonder created from recycled materials.

Image: © Adam Holleyman riding the Stockbridge Down Road Race by Bill Temple

