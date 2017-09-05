All welcome to public meeting on future of Ryde Arena

All are welcome to the meeting to discuss the future of the Ryde Arena. Share with those who may also be interested in attending.

All those interested in the future of Ryde Arena are welcome to attend this week’s community meeting. Ed

There will be a meeting of the Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG) on Thursday 7th September in the banquet room of The Castle, on Ryde Esplanade from 7pm.

John Metcalfe, the Chief executive of the Isle of Wight Council will be attending to update on the Isle of Wight Council’s position following the meeting with AEW.

It is an open meeting, so please tell anyone you know who might be interested.

Tuesday, 5th September, 2017 9:10am

