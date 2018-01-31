‘Positive conversation’ about mental health needed says MP

Ahead of Time to Talk mental health day tomorrow (1st Feb), Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, says a positive conversation about mental health is needed.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is supporting the Time to Talk mental health day tomorrow (1st Feb) and has revealed his constituency staff are now trained as Mental Health First Aiders.

Bob met with the Island’s mental Health champion Cllr Clare Mosdell ahead of the day to discuss mental health issues on the Island and show his support for the day.

Bob said,

“Mental health is a major issue across the country so I am supporting the day and I’m really pleased my staff have worked so hard to become mental health first aiders.

“We need a positive conversation about mental health because too many people with these issues still feel isolated and this needs to change.

“The day is all about talking about mental and the more we talk about it, the better it is for all of us. This is a sentiment I could not agree with more.”

Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 3:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g0r

Filed under: Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*