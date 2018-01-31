‘Positive conversation’ about mental health needed says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed
Island MP Bob Seely is supporting the Time to Talk mental health day tomorrow (1st Feb) and has revealed his constituency staff are now trained as Mental Health First Aiders.
Bob met with the Island’s mental Health champion Cllr Clare Mosdell ahead of the day to discuss mental health issues on the Island and show his support for the day.
Bob said,
“Mental health is a major issue across the country so I am supporting the day and I’m really pleased my staff have worked so hard to become mental health first aiders.
“We need a positive conversation about mental health because too many people with these issues still feel isolated and this needs to change.
“The day is all about talking about mental and the more we talk about it, the better it is for all of us. This is a sentiment I could not agree with more.”
