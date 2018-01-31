‘Positive conversation’ about mental health needed says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is supporting the Time to Talk mental health day tomorrow (1st Feb) and has revealed his constituency staff are now trained as Mental Health First Aiders.

Bob met with the Island’s mental Health champion Cllr Clare Mosdell ahead of the day to discuss mental health issues on the Island and show his support for the day.

Bob said,