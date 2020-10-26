Positive plans for much-loved but unused Ryde building

Plans have been revealed for the now-derelict Vectis Hall in Ryde.

The unused building, once a school, also hosted jumble sales, a depository, music gigs and even appeared in the film That’ll Be The Day, film starring David Essex and Ringo Starr.

Ryde resident Peter Venner has shared his hopes and dreams for the Hall, which goes to auction next Monday (2nd November) with no reserve.

A school of traditional building skills

He’s been in talks with the Ryde Town Council who are taking an active interest in preserving this important part of Ryde’s heritage.

Peter explains,

“My proposal is to procure it for restoration and future use as a School of Traditional Building Skills. “In this way it would offer valuable apprenticeships, evening classes and specific experience for building tradesmen and professionals. “Also the necessary renovations would be undertaken by the students themselves.”

Background

Vectis Hall was built as the first school for the children of Ryde by Lady Spencer in 1806. A well loved building, it served the community well until about 2009 when it passed into private hands and fell victim of “planning blight”.

Peter also mentions that before it became a University, Portsmouth Polytechnic used to run a similar course, which is sadly no longer on their curriculum. He is hopeful the University might like to co-sponsor this idea.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview