Priory School: GCSE results for 2107

Edmund shares this latest GCSE news from Priory School. Ed

A year of outstanding results for GCSEs for the 13 students in Y11, 1 in Y10, 1 in Y9, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths but we have done the official A*- G equivalents and so aggregated the grades to give a consistent overall picture.

Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:

Head teacher, Edmund Matyjaszek, said,

“In the year when the new GCSEs in Maths & English came in, and the new Combined/Triple Science syllabus, to achieve 100% A*-C in English, Maths-Higher/Further, and Triple Sciences is exceptional.

“The focus on the individual student is the hallmark of the approach at Priory School, to help those who need it, and to spur on those who can excel. We congratulate our candidates and tutors on their results.”