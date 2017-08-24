Priory School: GCSE results for 2107

Edmund shares this latest GCSE news from Priory School. Ed
A year of outstanding results for GCSEs for the 13 students in Y11, 1 in Y10, 1 in Y9, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths but we have done the official A*- G equivalents and so aggregated the grades to give a consistent overall picture.
- 120 GCSEs taken with 60% of all Grades A*/A/B
- 92% of candidates 5 A*-C all subjects
- 85% of candidates 5 A*-C with Maths, English & Science
- 100 % A*-C in following 12 subjects
English Language / English Literature / Maths-Higher / Maths-Further / Statistics / Biology / Chemistry / Physics / French / Spanish / Religious Studies / Art
Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:
- Holly Ward 11 GCSEs all at A*/A/B with 8 at A*/A
- Isaac Broome 11 GCSEs with 8 A*/A and triple science all at A*
- Catlin Hillier 11 GCSEs all at A*/A/B
- Kirstie Remnant 10 GCSEs with 5 at A*/A enters Welbeck Army College
- Alfie Wilkinson Y10 A* Further Maths A Statistics A Geography
- Lydia Green Y9 A* French
Head teacher, Edmund Matyjaszek, said,
“In the year when the new GCSEs in Maths & English came in, and the new Combined/Triple Science syllabus, to achieve 100% A*-C in English, Maths-Higher/Further, and Triple Sciences is exceptional.
“The focus on the individual student is the hallmark of the approach at Priory School, to help those who need it, and to spur on those who can excel. We congratulate our candidates and tutors on their results.”
