Proposal for ferry review: We’ve called for nationalisation for years, say opposition politicians

Isle of Wight politicians have now had time to digest the proposal to the Government Review on transport submitted by Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely and leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart.

The proposal calls for funding to be made available for a new regulatory and governance model for existing cross-Solent connectivity (see full details here and response from ferry companies).

Quigley: “I’d be happy to let them copy my homework”

Richard Quigley, Chair of the Isle of Wight Labour Party, told News OnTheWight,

“We would all welcome action on the ferries, indeed just over a year ago, the Labour Party was calling for regulation in the form of a nationalised ferry service. “At the time, neither Bob or Dave agreed with me, though I don’t know how they voted, so I could be wrong. “Should they need a hand with any other policies that benefit the Island and Islanders, I’d be happy to let them copy my homework.”

Lowthion: I commend them for their honesty

Vix Lowthion, Chair of the Isle of Wight Green Party, told News OnTheWight,

“The Coronavirus crisis has shone the light on the failure of successive national governments in the last forty years – both Conservative and Labour – to invest in our national public services (such as the NHS) and also vital local services, such as our Isle of Wight ferries. “It is essential for these critical services to be sustainable by introducing a formal public obligation in terms of legislation or subsidies. When the Westminster government sold off the whole of Sealink for £66million in 1984 they failed to put the necessary measures in place to support island communities such as ours. “Dave Stewart and Bob Seely are completely correct in pointing out that their years of support for outsourcing transport and other public services to completely private businesses is an absolute failure for the residents of the Isle of Wight, and I commend them for their honesty. They were wrong on this, like they are wrong on so many other issues.”

Lowthion: Green Party called for a similar proposal in 2015

Ms Lowthion added,

“Back in 2015 the IW Green Party called for a similar proposal to Westminster for increased regulation, subsidies or nationalisation of our ferries, and we were alone in this demand. However we were supported by over 9,000 Islander votes. “Progress comes from being clear about what is necessary, keeping your values, and building support through a determination to get the changes which will improve lives in our community.”

Image: loopzilla under CC BY 2.0