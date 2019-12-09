Proposed 5-storey building on seafront an ‘unacceptable eyesore’ say residents: Still time to have your say

Back at the end of last month, OnTheWight revealed the latest plans for the Le Veness site on Ventnor’s seafront.

The application was open to comments from the public and to date has attracted eleven letters of objection, with just one supporter, the Ventnor Town Council (VTC).

Much of Ventnor is now a Conservation Area, which was not in place when many years ago permission was given for a six-storey building on the same plot.

Impact on the street scene

The majority of the objections raised by residents point towards the height and density of the building, with one neighbour calling the plans an “unacceptable eyesore”.

This computer generated image below (click to see larger version), has been put together by a qualified engineer (who has a love for the Victorian seafront) based on the information provided in the application.

It shows how the street scene would look from the east if the development is approved and constructed.

Range of objections

Too dominant, overbearing, not in keeping with the Conservation Area, risk of landslide and ground stability issues, blocking out sunlight for nearby properties and a loss of the ‘established aesthetic’ of the ‘open sweeping vista of small chalets and Victorian buildings cascading down to the shore line’, are all genuine concerns raised by residents.

One resident likened the design of the proposed roof of the building to “Donald Trump’s hairstyle or an Audi garage”.

Neutral views

Jack Whitewood from Ventnor Exchange made it clear his views on the plans were neutral, but asked planners to,

“Make note that long established events like the Fringe host events on Ventnor Esplanade and new residential developments should note this area is mixed use with a wide variety of business’ amongst residential properties.”

VTC decision

One resident expressed to OnTheWight their bafflement at the Ventnor Town Council’s (VTC) swift approval for the scheme.

Although the application was not being advertised to the public until Friday 29th November, it was considered by the VTC planning committee the night before, just hours after a site notice was erected.

OnTheWight has asked VTC why this was, but believe that was the last VTC planning committee meeting of the year and therefore would have needed to be considered then or not at all. Five members of the public were able to attend and share their views, but the committee still voted in favour.

‘Late’ site notice

In response to queries from other residents about the ‘late’ arrival of the site notice, a spokesperson from Isle of Wight council explained that site notices are placed at or near to the site of an application by the Friday that it is advertised.

In this case the application was being advertised on 29th November, with a 21 day consultation period for residents to share their comments.

Have your say

There is still time to add your comments on the application by visiting the Isle of Wight council’s Planning Website.

Search under reference number 19/01377/FUL to add you comment before 20th December.