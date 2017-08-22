Ryde ice rink: AEW tell MP the kids can’t use it

A meeting was recently held between the owners of the Ryde Arena ice rink, members of the Ryde community, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely and the Isle of Wight Council.

From the statement below, shared by MP, it didn’t go in the right direction for the Islanders who want to see the rink returned to use – even in the interim period, while it’s being decided what the future of the building might be.

Bob Seely said:

“I thank AEW for meeting with me, the Council and members of the Ryde community. “The good news is that the Council now has a clearer idea of what AEW wants to achieve and what the options are. I will work with the Council to develop a united view. We’re determined to find the right deal for the Island and we will meet with AEW again. I will also continue to liaise with the council and the Ryde community as things develop. “During the meeting, I did suggest to AEW, that it would be good for their reputation to allow our kids to use the arena in the interim. Sadly, they did not agree.” “I would like to pay tribute to the young people who continue to skate despite the closure of the rink.”

