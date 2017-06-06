Escape the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend with Hovertravel

There’ll be extra craft in operation for the Festival so why not apply for a Hovertravel Blue Card and enjoy 20% off fares across the Solent this weekend.

Hovertravel - escape the festival

Hovertravel is encouraging Islanders to enjoy their extra capacity and hassle-free travel this weekend.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel explains,

“We know how to operate successful festival weekends and the measures we have in place ensure regular customers and commuters are given priority.

“We will be operating extra craft during the lead up and on the weekend itself, so it is a perfect time for Islanders to enjoy some entertainment off the Island.

“Our Blue Card customers can use their ongoing 20% discount on day returns and escape the Festival in under ten minutes.”

Get your Blue Card now
Hovertravel’s Blue Card is free for all Island residents and offers a continuous 20% discount on day returns as well as other ad hoc offers.

Apply online at the Hovertravel Website.

Tuesday, 6th June, 2017

