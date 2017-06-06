Escape the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend with Hovertravel

Hovertravel is encouraging Islanders to enjoy their extra capacity and hassle-free travel this weekend.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel explains,

“We know how to operate successful festival weekends and the measures we have in place ensure regular customers and commuters are given priority.

“We will be operating extra craft during the lead up and on the weekend itself, so it is a perfect time for Islanders to enjoy some entertainment off the Island.

“Our Blue Card customers can use their ongoing 20% discount on day returns and escape the Festival in under ten minutes.”