Reading skills of Year One Isle of Wight pupils now above national average

Reading skills in Year 1 at Island primary schools have been driven up thanks to a special new project.

It places the Island’s youngest primary school children above the national average.

Year 1 ‘phonics’ programme

The Isle of Wight Council-led Year 1 ‘phonics’ programme – which started last November – focused on 18 primary schools where a ‘phonics check’ was considered a priority.

The number of children who met the national standard rose by 11 per cent, raising the overall average figure for the Island, from 41 primary schools, by five per cent.

Above national average

The Isle of Wight percentage of those meeting the national standard is now at 81.8 per cent.

The national average for 2017, the latest available figure, is 81 per cent.

Brading: A “brilliant improvement”

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, skills and education, said:

“This is really good news for schools and parents. “Their children are on track to become confident and fluent readers who can enjoy reading for pleasure and for learning. “I am delighted that schools have responded so positively to the support and challenge offered to achieve this brilliant improvement.”

Phonics screening check

The phonics screening check is used to ensure all children in Year 1 make sufficient progress with their phonics skills to read words.

Phonics is a method for teaching reading and writing of the English language by developing awareness of the link between sounds and spelling patterns.

