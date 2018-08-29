Ventnor Film Society launches news season of screenings

Lin shares details of the upcoming Ventnor Film Society season. Ed

On Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th September, Ventnor Film Society returns with a new programme of acclaimed films from the UK and around the world.

The Society will once more be screening each film on two evenings, Tuesday and Wednesdays, but due to live events at Ventnor Arts Club, some screenings are not on our usual fortnightly schedule.

Everyone is welcome to come along; there is no membership and there is no need to be a member of the Arts Club to attend.

Fewer foreign language films

This season we have a few more English language films than usual, but also will be screening recent award winning films from Russia, Italy, Argentina and Palestine/Israel.

With drama, arty animation, a western style thriller and historical adventure, we have put together a programme that we hope will satisfy all tastes, in English and in the original languages with subtitles.

Starting in Russia

We travel to Russia for our first film, Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev’s moving tale of a young boy caught in the crossfire of a messy, bitter divorce.

From the director of Leviathan, this unflinching portrayal of life in Putin’s Russia is Oscar nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and scooped the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2017.

British drama

From Moscow to London for our next film, the British drama Daphne, starring Emily Beecham as a young woman caught between the daily rush of her restaurant job and her risky nightlife in London’s pubs and clubs, until a frightening event forces her to confront her life.

18th century Paraguay

Spain’s colonial past comes under scrutiny with Zama, the tale of a Spanish officer in 18th century Paraguay. Frustrated with his lack of promotion, he sets off in a nightmarish hunt for a notorious bandit.

Expect a conquistador adventure with a touch of surreal satire.

Loving Vincent

We know our audience loves art world movies so Loving Vincent was a frontrunner when choosing our programme. Over a period of seven years, over 100 artists recreated Van Gogh’s paintings in this intriguing animation.

On Vincent’s death the son of his friend Roulin sets out to investigate the circumstances surrounding his final months.

Controversial Palestinian/Israeli drama

Our next choice is In Between, a highly controversial Palestinian/Israeli drama about three strong, independently-minded women sharing a flat in Tel Aviv.

Very different in background, each faces a struggle against the repression of religion, family and tradition, played out in a funny, yet sharply satirical, feminist revenge fantasy.

Out to Oz

We head into the Australian outback for Mystery Road, where we meet Jay Swan, an Indigenous cowboy detective investigating the murder of an Indigenous girl.

This taut, western-style murder mystery explores the minefield of modern Australian culture as Swan is accepted by neither the Indigenous community, nor the mainly white police force.

The Ciambra

Our final film of the season takes us to a small Romani community in Calabria, where 14 year-old Pio Amato is desperate to grow up among the local Italians, African refugees and fellow Romani in his home town.

When his older brother disappears, Pio soon faces an impossible decision that will show if he is truly ready to become a man.

Full listings

See Events OnTheWight for the full listings.

The VFS website has full details of all films and links to reviews and trailers. Please check the dates carefully.

Book your seat

Ventnor Film Society meets in the comfortable Ventnor Arts Club, 13 High Street, Ventnor.

To be sure of a place, please reserve a seat by emailing ventnorfilmsociety@hotmail.com, but local viewers can always take a chance and turn up on the night.

Screenings generally take place fortnightly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm (check the listings).

Entrance is £6, with under 25s enjoying a discount of £3, payable at the door and the bar is open from 6.30pm. We look forward to seeing all our regulars in September but if you have never been before, please come along and enjoy!