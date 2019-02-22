Red Funnel reopens East Cowes town car park

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, shares this latest news from the town. Ed

Today (Friday) Red Funnel reopened an East Cowes car park after many years of being derelict and boarded-up.

Red Funnel’s management and I first discussed the concept and possibility of them purchasing and reopening the area 18 months ago.

A new feel for town centre

I’m delighted to see the investment which Red Funnel has put into this venture and I hope it’s a great success for them and our community.

Opening up this area really brings a new feel to our town centre environment and will attract much needed businesses for local shops. I and the East Cowes Town Council are encouraging further town investment which enhance local amenities.

Brighter future

Our town’s future is looking brighter and we the local people need to help shape this and we have more exciting initiatives to follow during 2019.

Our community is changing fast and it’s great to see the efforts of the Community Partnership, Business Association, Kezi’s Kindness, Friends of the Umbrella Tree and many more community groups.

Bicentennial celebrations

Our town has a lot to look forward to during this Bicentennial year of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, where an empire was once ruled from.

On 24th May we will be welcoming to our town the Mayor of Coburg to join in our town celebrations.