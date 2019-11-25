Register to vote before you lose the chance to have your say on who runs the next Government

If you haven’t received a polling card yet, it’s likely you are not registered to vote – or perhaps you are, but from a different address.

Between 8.3m and 9.4m people in Britain who are eligible to vote are not correctly registered.

14.5m non voters

In the last election in 2017 the electoral commission say there were 14.5m non voters.

That’s over one million more people than those who voted Conservative (13.6m), Labour were slightly behind with 12.9m, whilst Libdems, Plaid Cymru/SNP and others totalled 4.9m.

Why should you vote?

Don’t miss out

The deadline to register as an elector and be able to vote in the General Election next month is 11.59pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019.

Find more information over on the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

Need a postal or proxy vote?

If you have recevied a polling card, but need to make a postal votes, the last date to apply for a postal vote for this election is 5pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019. More information.

If you need someone else to vote on your behalf, the last date to apply for a proxy vote for this election is 5pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019. More information.

Your candidates

In alphabetical order, those standing are as follows:

The General Election takes place on Thursday 12th December 2019.