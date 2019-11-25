Motorcycle and large fuel tanks stolen: Isle of Wight Police appeal for information

We are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle, three portable fuel tanks and four large plastic containers were stolen on the Isle of Wight.

Officers are investigating the thefts, which happened between 7pm on 20th November and 9am the following morning in Freshwater and Yarmouth.

A KTM motorcycle was taken from outside an address on Tennyson Road in Freshwater in the early hours of 21st November.

Three portable fuel tanks and some plastic containers were taken from a boat yard in Yarmouth.

The items have all been recovered.

Get in touch

We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in either of these areas between 7pm and 9am.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 44190418246.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0