Removal of blackberry bush is ‘destroying the lane’s identity’ say neighbours

A homeowner who cut down a blackberry bush on Blackberry Lane has been accused by neighbours of ‘destroying the lane’s identity’.

Residents of the quiet Cowes cul-de-sac said they were shocked to come home one day to discover the bushes had been completely cut down, leaving just a bare fence.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said:

“I don’t understand what gives people the right to do that sort of thing. We didn’t have any idea they were going to cut down the bushes.”

They said although the bushes were a ‘bit unruly’ and could scratch cars, they were part of the lane’s identity.

Blackberry lane before the bush was removed

However, Ian Lee, the 72-year-old owner of the Park Road property that backs onto the lane, said he thought his neighbours would thank him for trimming the hedges.

Mr Lee, who currently lives on Moorgreen Road while the renovations to his house are completed, said:

“The last thing I wanted to do was upset anyone. “If I had known there would be so much upset over this, I never would have done it.”

Mr Lee said he asked his builders to trim the hedges so he could replace the fence beneath the blackberries, which was being destroyed by the the vines. Prior to that, only himself and one neighbour had maintained the bushes, which were growing out in to the road.

He added:

“Once I have replaced the fence I am going to allow the blackberries to grow back. By this time next year, they’ll probably be about half the size they were.”

Mr Lee said none of the neighbours had spoken to him about the decision either.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The council can confirm some vegetation was removed from council land, without consent, by a private contractor acting for an adjoining property owner. “Council officers attended the site immediately. No further unauthorised work will take place on the land, and discussions are now taking place with the landowner.”

