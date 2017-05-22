Renew your medication before the bank holiday

Andy shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

If you take regular medication now is the time to check and make sure you have a supply to see you through the May Bank Holiday. Arranging your repeat prescription in advance and knowing which services are available when GP Practices are closed will take away any unnecessary inconvenience and worry.

Fran Alvarez, Practice Pharmacist at Sandown Health Centre, who also works at Regent Pharmacy, Shanklin, said:

“For many minor illnesses and conditions we can get people onto the right course of treatment very quickly. A GP appointment is not always necessary. If we have any concerns, whatsoever, whether it is a child who is unwell or an adult, we will refer them to see a GP. If it is something which requires urgent attention, we will telephone the GP and recommend an emergency appointment.”

GP Practices will be closed on Monday 29th May. Anyone who feels they need to see a GP during this time should call NHS 111.

Pharmacies

A number of pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday Monday. Anyone with a minor illness is encouraged to go along to a community Pharmacy for advice.

A list of pharmacies open will be published on www.iow.nhs.uk Patients are advised to telephone their usual pharmacy before travelling as opening hours may vary.

Saturday, 27th May is a normal working day for pharmacies and they will be open as normal.

Dr Michelle Legg, Ryde GP and Chair of the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“None of us want to think about becoming unwell but it is really important to know where to go and who to contact if you need advice over the bank holiday weekend. If it’s something minor then speak to a Pharmacist. They are medically trained to give expert advice and if they think a health problem is something more serious, they will be aware when it is necessary to see a doctor. “NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day and they can give you advice and reassurance and help you to get the best care as quickly as possible for your condition. The Urgent Care Service at St. Mary’s Hospital is for urgent health needs. To access this service you will need to call NHS 111 first.”

Health Information and Advice Services Available

NHS Choices website (www.nhs.uk) for advice on less urgent health needs.

What0-18 website (www.what0-18.nhs.uk) advice for parents and carers of young people 0-18yrs

NHS 111 for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for treatment if you need medical help fast but it is not an emergency – available 24/7.

GP practices will be closed Monday 29th May. Call NHS 111.

Emergency Dentist call NHS 111

Urgent Care Service – for new, urgent health issues or worsening conditions which cannot wait until your own GP Practice is open. Call 111 first before attending.

Emergency Department and 999 should only be used in a critical or life-threatening situation.

Image: emagineart under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.