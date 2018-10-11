Reporting live: Cabinet make decision on future of Isle of Wight Fire Service

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the Isle of Wight council’s Cabinet meeting, where members will make their decision on controversial plans for the Isle of Wight Fire Service.

newport fire engine - iwc

OnTheWight is reporting live (see below) from the Isle of Wight Cabinet meeting tonight (from 5pm).

The meeting is being held at the Ventnor Winter Gardens and members of the public are welcome to attend. There is a slot at the beginning of the meeting for public questions.

On the agenda
Tonight’s agenda will see Cabinet members vote on realigning the shift patterns of members of the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – something that has been vocally opposed by those on the front line. See the FBU’s latest release and the council’s response.

The meeting will also hear an update from Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, on plans to reopen Undercliff Drive.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Agenda
Click on the full screen icon to see larger version and click through to the individual papers.

Isle of Wight Council Cabinet October 2018 agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Thursday, 11th October, 2018 4:40pm

