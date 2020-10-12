Residents clear overgrown vegetation and brambles from around Sandown Canoe Lake

Community-minded residents and councillors in Sandown took part in a two-day clear up around the canoe lake at the weekend.

The efforts come on the back of a campaign that took place in August when carp were rescued from the lake after the low water level was spotted, meaning some fish were left gasping for breath.

Two busy days

On Saturday and Sunday last weekend, Emma Jupe (Admin of the Sandown Canoe Lake – Save Our Fish Facebook Page) was joined by Alan Jones and Adrian Whittaker (Lake councillor), along with three other volunteers. They cleared brambles and other foliage and three vans worth of brambles were transported to the tip by Stephen J Parkes.

Jupes: Proud to be a part of this project

Emma told News OnTheWight,

“I am very proud to be a part of this project. I have worked throughout this alongside the council and professionals regarding the lake maintenance and conservation. “We have followed all the safety guidelines to make sure that wildlife are not disturbed and I can confirm that this event was very well organised.”

Thanks were express to Dan Martin who took along his power tools and also contributed to the bramble clearance.



