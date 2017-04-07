Results of Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey revealed

The Pro-link campaign say the survey was completed by just under 5,000 people on and off the Isle of Wight. OnTheWight has the full details.

fl survey results chart 1

The results of a survey on whether there should be fixed link feasibility study have been released.

The survey was commissioned by the Pro-Link group, headed by Carl Feeny and Kevin Price.

The data provided revealed that just under 5,000 people – from the Isle of Wight and mainland – completed the survey.

Of those completing the survey, 77.8% believe that alternatives to existing cross-Solent transport should be investigated.

The results
All the raw data has been provided to the media so we have created the tables below to help you make sense of the results.

Jump to the relevant tables:

Further details can be found in the Report at the bottom of the article.


Q3: What is your age group? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
Under 20 years old4.7%233
20 - 30 years old17.9%891
30 - 40 years old20.5%1018
40 - 50 years old20.3%1008
50 - 60 years old19.0%946
60 - 70 years old13.3%659
over 70 years old4.3%212

Q4: Are you... - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
A permanent Island resident.87.7%4356
A mainland resident.12.3%611

Q5: Which are you? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
Student studying on mainland3.5%175
Student studying on Isle of Wight3.4%168
Currently Unemployed4.3%216
Retired13.7%685
Semi-retired5.1%255
Employed and living on on Isle of Wight52.5%2605
Employed on Isle of Wight but live and commuting from Mainland0.8%41
Employed and living on Mainland8.9%444
Employed on Mainland but live and commute from Isle of Wight7.6%378
Other (please specify)532

Q6: Do you believe that alternatives to the existing cross Solent transport should be investigated? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
Yes77.8%3866
No18.9%939
Undecided3.3%162

Q7: Do you think that it is reasonable for the IOW Council to request an independent FL Study to ascertain the correct information concerning options for future Cross Solent Transport? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
Yes78.9%3921
No16.3%810
Undecided4.8%236

Q8: In order of importance (10 most important to 1 least important) please rank the following factors that should be considered as part of feasibility study. Please note that you cannot use the same number twice. - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options12345678910Rating AverageResponse Count
Traffic management3524625195095324504705474826445.774967
Environment2634504825615465505164956054995.824967
Education4145076286096755465454813651975.104967
Healthcare1523694565775835886756225214245.974967
Tourism1502623484926177137206356563746.204967
Business1852533925146016866136295545406.194967
Social effects3255315786624985385455023903985.404967
Ferry services17924675382992412552673302405384.094967
Types of tunnel8609784983533203052873355344974.754967
Safety in tunnel4746885283913543363293916208565.714967

Q10: At the present time before the study is undertaken, would you consider the prospect of having a road tunnel "Fixed Link" from the Island to the mainland as positive, or negative to the overall future welfare of the Isle of Wight? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer OptionsResponse PercentResponse Count
Positive71.3%3541
Negative23.5%1166
Undecided5.2%260
Please explain why you have answered either Positive or Negative.4218

The Report
Click on the full screen icon to see the larger version.



Friday, 7th April, 2017 9:30am

By

4 Comments

  1. Colin


    7.Apr.2017 9:42am

    All meaningless. Question 8 was a fix.

    So of an Island of 130,000, less than 4000 are interested in a feasibility study. How many people put in multiple replies, who knows?

    Nothing to see here, move along.

  2. Mason Watch


    7.Apr.2017 10:00am

    Yaaaaaaaaawnnn…….. I suppose we are now in for more of “the majority say” propaganda based on the responses of approximately 4% of the population of whom roughly 3% want an “alternative” It’s a fantasy perpetuated by people who have opinions but no facts. Mr Feeney and friends are doing nothing but alienating the Island population with this nonsense which clogs up numerous threads of totally unrelated news.

  3. peterj


    7.Apr.2017 10:03am

    What exactly do they mean by ‘commissioned’? Wasn’t it just a Survey Monkey form they threw together? Are they trying to imply it was a proper study done by an independent company?

    Also love all the angry stuff that is ALL IN CAPS and highlighted in red. Totally a professional quality document.

    Needless to say, this ‘study’ is completely worthless.

  4. andrewgarratt


    7.Apr.2017 10:24am

    The results are interesting and informative. They provide information about what the people who knew of, and decided to respond to, the survey feel about the issues.

    However, are they representative? Market research is backed up by a lot of statistical methodology to cover all sorts of issues – representativeness, question bias, the very many human cognitive biases, and so on.

