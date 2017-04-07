Results of Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey revealed

The results of a survey on whether there should be fixed link feasibility study have been released.
The survey was commissioned by the Pro-Link group, headed by Carl Feeny and Kevin Price.
The data provided revealed that just under 5,000 people – from the Isle of Wight and mainland – completed the survey.
Of those completing the survey, 77.8% believe that alternatives to existing cross-Solent transport should be investigated.
The results
All the raw data has been provided to the media so we have created the tables below to help you make sense of the results.
Jump to the relevant tables:
- Q3: What is your age group?
- Q4: Are you…
- Q5: Which are you?
- Q6: Do you believe that alternatives to the existing cross Solent transport should be investigated?
- Q7: Is it reasonable for IWC to request an independent FL Study?
- Q8: Rank the factors that should be considered as part of feasibility study.
- Q10: Is prospect of having a road tunnel “Fixed Link” from the Island to the mainland as positive, or negative to the overall future welfare of the Isle of Wight?
Further details can be found in the Report at the bottom of the article.
Q3: What is your age group? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|Under 20 years old
|4.7%
|233
|20 - 30 years old
|17.9%
|891
|30 - 40 years old
|20.5%
|1018
|40 - 50 years old
|20.3%
|1008
|50 - 60 years old
|19.0%
|946
|60 - 70 years old
|13.3%
|659
|over 70 years old
|4.3%
|212
Q4: Are you... - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|A permanent Island resident.
|87.7%
|4356
|A mainland resident.
|12.3%
|611
Q5: Which are you? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|Student studying on mainland
|3.5%
|175
|Student studying on Isle of Wight
|3.4%
|168
|Currently Unemployed
|4.3%
|216
|Retired
|13.7%
|685
|Semi-retired
|5.1%
|255
|Employed and living on on Isle of Wight
|52.5%
|2605
|Employed on Isle of Wight but live and commuting from Mainland
|0.8%
|41
|Employed and living on Mainland
|8.9%
|444
|Employed on Mainland but live and commute from Isle of Wight
|7.6%
|378
|Other (please specify)
|532
Q6: Do you believe that alternatives to the existing cross Solent transport should be investigated? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|Yes
|77.8%
|3866
|No
|18.9%
|939
|Undecided
|3.3%
|162
Q7: Do you think that it is reasonable for the IOW Council to request an independent FL Study to ascertain the correct information concerning options for future Cross Solent Transport? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|Yes
|78.9%
|3921
|No
|16.3%
|810
|Undecided
|4.8%
|236
Q8: In order of importance (10 most important to 1 least important) please rank the following factors that should be considered as part of feasibility study. Please note that you cannot use the same number twice. - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Rating Average
|Response Count
|Traffic management
|352
|462
|519
|509
|532
|450
|470
|547
|482
|644
|5.77
|4967
|Environment
|263
|450
|482
|561
|546
|550
|516
|495
|605
|499
|5.82
|4967
|Education
|414
|507
|628
|609
|675
|546
|545
|481
|365
|197
|5.10
|4967
|Healthcare
|152
|369
|456
|577
|583
|588
|675
|622
|521
|424
|5.97
|4967
|Tourism
|150
|262
|348
|492
|617
|713
|720
|635
|656
|374
|6.20
|4967
|Business
|185
|253
|392
|514
|601
|686
|613
|629
|554
|540
|6.19
|4967
|Social effects
|325
|531
|578
|662
|498
|538
|545
|502
|390
|398
|5.40
|4967
|Ferry services
|1792
|467
|538
|299
|241
|255
|267
|330
|240
|538
|4.09
|4967
|Types of tunnel
|860
|978
|498
|353
|320
|305
|287
|335
|534
|497
|4.75
|4967
|Safety in tunnel
|474
|688
|528
|391
|354
|336
|329
|391
|620
|856
|5.71
|4967
Q10: At the present time before the study is undertaken, would you consider the prospect of having a road tunnel "Fixed Link" from the Island to the mainland as positive, or negative to the overall future welfare of the Isle of Wight? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)
|Answer Options
|Response Percent
|Response Count
|Positive
|71.3%
|3541
|Negative
|23.5%
|1166
|Undecided
|5.2%
|260
|Please explain why you have answered either Positive or Negative.
|4218
The Report
Click on the full screen icon to see the larger version.
Colin
7.Apr.2017 9:42am
All meaningless. Question 8 was a fix.
So of an Island of 130,000, less than 4000 are interested in a feasibility study. How many people put in multiple replies, who knows?
Nothing to see here, move along.
Mason Watch
7.Apr.2017 10:00am
Yaaaaaaaaawnnn…….. I suppose we are now in for more of “the majority say” propaganda based on the responses of approximately 4% of the population of whom roughly 3% want an “alternative” It’s a fantasy perpetuated by people who have opinions but no facts. Mr Feeney and friends are doing nothing but alienating the Island population with this nonsense which clogs up numerous threads of totally unrelated news.
peterj
7.Apr.2017 10:03am
What exactly do they mean by ‘commissioned’? Wasn’t it just a Survey Monkey form they threw together? Are they trying to imply it was a proper study done by an independent company?
Also love all the angry stuff that is ALL IN CAPS and highlighted in red. Totally a professional quality document.
Needless to say, this ‘study’ is completely worthless.
andrewgarratt
7.Apr.2017 10:24am
The results are interesting and informative. They provide information about what the people who knew of, and decided to respond to, the survey feel about the issues.
However, are they representative? Market research is backed up by a lot of statistical methodology to cover all sorts of issues – representativeness, question bias, the very many human cognitive biases, and so on.