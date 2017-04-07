Results of Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey revealed

The results of a survey on whether there should be fixed link feasibility study have been released.

The survey was commissioned by the Pro-Link group, headed by Carl Feeny and Kevin Price.

The data provided revealed that just under 5,000 people – from the Isle of Wight and mainland – completed the survey.

Of those completing the survey, 77.8% believe that alternatives to existing cross-Solent transport should be investigated.

The results

All the raw data has been provided to the media so we have created the tables below to help you make sense of the results.

Q3: What is your age group? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count Under 20 years old 4.7% 233 20 - 30 years old 17.9% 891 30 - 40 years old 20.5% 1018 40 - 50 years old 20.3% 1008 50 - 60 years old 19.0% 946 60 - 70 years old 13.3% 659 over 70 years old 4.3% 212

Q4: Are you... - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count A permanent Island resident. 87.7% 4356 A mainland resident. 12.3% 611

Q5: Which are you? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count Student studying on mainland 3.5% 175 Student studying on Isle of Wight 3.4% 168 Currently Unemployed 4.3% 216 Retired 13.7% 685 Semi-retired 5.1% 255 Employed and living on on Isle of Wight 52.5% 2605 Employed on Isle of Wight but live and commuting from Mainland 0.8% 41 Employed and living on Mainland 8.9% 444 Employed on Mainland but live and commute from Isle of Wight 7.6% 378 Other (please specify) 532

Q6: Do you believe that alternatives to the existing cross Solent transport should be investigated? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count Yes 77.8% 3866 No 18.9% 939 Undecided 3.3% 162

Q7: Do you think that it is reasonable for the IOW Council to request an independent FL Study to ascertain the correct information concerning options for future Cross Solent Transport? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count Yes 78.9% 3921 No 16.3% 810 Undecided 4.8% 236

Q8: In order of importance (10 most important to 1 least important) please rank the following factors that should be considered as part of feasibility study. Please note that you cannot use the same number twice. - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rating Average Response Count Traffic management 352 462 519 509 532 450 470 547 482 644 5.77 4967 Environment 263 450 482 561 546 550 516 495 605 499 5.82 4967 Education 414 507 628 609 675 546 545 481 365 197 5.10 4967 Healthcare 152 369 456 577 583 588 675 622 521 424 5.97 4967 Tourism 150 262 348 492 617 713 720 635 656 374 6.20 4967 Business 185 253 392 514 601 686 613 629 554 540 6.19 4967 Social effects 325 531 578 662 498 538 545 502 390 398 5.40 4967 Ferry services 1792 467 538 299 241 255 267 330 240 538 4.09 4967 Types of tunnel 860 978 498 353 320 305 287 335 534 497 4.75 4967 Safety in tunnel 474 688 528 391 354 336 329 391 620 856 5.71 4967

Q10: At the present time before the study is undertaken, would you consider the prospect of having a road tunnel "Fixed Link" from the Island to the mainland as positive, or negative to the overall future welfare of the Isle of Wight? - IW Fixed Link Feasibility Study Survey (2017)

Answer Options Response Percent Response Count Positive 71.3% 3541 Negative 23.5% 1166 Undecided 5.2% 260 Please explain why you have answered either Positive or Negative. 4218

The Report

