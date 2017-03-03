Fixed Link campaigners form new commercial arm, taking it to next level

A new company, Able Connections Ltd, has been set up by founding members of the fixed link campaign group.

Islanders know that the discussion of a fixed link between the Isle of Wight and mainland has been ongoing for decades. The most recent campaign, which launched in 2014, has now seen over £3,000 in donations from those who want to see the fixed link to become a reality.

Able Connections Ltd

Able Connections Ltd is the commercial arm of the fixed-link campaign. Set up by Tim Cooper (a professional transport consultant), Kevin Price and Carl Feeney, the new company will move the campaign to the next level.

Carl Feeney told OnTheWight this morning,

“PRO-LINK is the Fixed Link Tunnel campaign group to present the reasons why we need the Solent Freedom Tunnel. It is unlikely that it can crossover into a professional capacity for actually producing the facilitation of a Fixed Link though. “Able Connections LTD has now been set up as a body with which to communicate professionally with those in the transport industry. The company intends to integrate the expertise with which to facilitate communications and the logistics of having the FL feasibility study achieved and then if that is positive, the tunnel link itself.”

Feasibility Study Survey

A couple of weeks ago, the campaigners launched a survey, the purpose of which is to gather an idea of:

How many people want an independent Isle of Wight Fixed Link Feasibility Study carried out How many people want a fixed link To understand what would be of most concern to people once the study is initiated and the elements that should be concentrated on

An “indicator of public sentiment”

The campaigners say that in the absence of a “Fixed Link Referendum that Andrew Turner MP and the IOW Council suggest is not possible” the results of this online survey could be used as an “indicator of public sentiment”.

Carl Feeney explained to OnTheWight that the survey runs until the end of March with the results being published prior to the May 2017 local council elections.

He said,

“It will allow prospective councillors to understand how they should utilise the information in their campaign manifestos.”

He goes on to say,

“The survey is as impartial and as unbiased as is practically possible. Even to the extent of including equal directing to pro and anti link Facebook and Websites for information.”

Take part

Whatever your view of a fixed link, you are encouraged to take part.

You can do so by following the link and having your say.

To prevent multiple individual submissions, the survey can only be carried out only once on each device and IP.

Image: dragontomato under CC BY 2.0