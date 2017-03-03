Fixed Link campaigners form new commercial arm, taking it to next level

A new company, Able Connections Ltd, has been set up by founding members of the fixed link campaign group.
Islanders know that the discussion of a fixed link between the Isle of Wight and mainland has been ongoing for decades. The most recent campaign, which launched in 2014, has now seen over £3,000 in donations from those who want to see the fixed link to become a reality.
Able Connections Ltd
Able Connections Ltd is the commercial arm of the fixed-link campaign. Set up by Tim Cooper (a professional transport consultant), Kevin Price and Carl Feeney, the new company will move the campaign to the next level.
Carl Feeney told OnTheWight this morning,
“PRO-LINK is the Fixed Link Tunnel campaign group to present the reasons why we need the Solent Freedom Tunnel. It is unlikely that it can crossover into a professional capacity for actually producing the facilitation of a Fixed Link though.
“Able Connections LTD has now been set up as a body with which to communicate professionally with those in the transport industry. The company intends to integrate the expertise with which to facilitate communications and the logistics of having the FL feasibility study achieved and then if that is positive, the tunnel link itself.”
Feasibility Study Survey
A couple of weeks ago, the campaigners launched a survey, the purpose of which is to gather an idea of:
- How many people want an independent Isle of Wight Fixed Link Feasibility Study carried out
- How many people want a fixed link
- To understand what would be of most concern to people once the study is initiated and the elements that should be concentrated on
An “indicator of public sentiment”
The campaigners say that in the absence of a “Fixed Link Referendum that Andrew Turner MP and the IOW Council suggest is not possible” the results of this online survey could be used as an “indicator of public sentiment”.
Carl Feeney explained to OnTheWight that the survey runs until the end of March with the results being published prior to the May 2017 local council elections.
He said,
“It will allow prospective councillors to understand how they should utilise the information in their campaign manifestos.”
He goes on to say,
“The survey is as impartial and as unbiased as is practically possible. Even to the extent of including equal directing to pro and anti link Facebook and Websites for information.”
Take part
Whatever your view of a fixed link, you are encouraged to take part.
You can do so by following the link and having your say.
To prevent multiple individual submissions, the survey can only be carried out only once on each device and IP.
Image: dragontomato under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 3rd March, 2017 10:41am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f4c
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel
Dalek
3.Mar.2017 10:51am
Hmmm… A survey conduted by the company that stands to gain from any positive outcome. How unbiased is that likely to be?
Dalek
3.Mar.2017 10:51am
Or conducted even!
Carl Feeney.
3.Mar.2017 11:11am
The survey is being conducted by an impartial survey licensee and therefore will be accurate. The results of which will be given to local media for them to assess and collate the information individually.
If there is anything you feel that is unfair or biased about that “Dalek” please let us know?
The survey is TOTALLY unbiased. Every possible thought has gone into making sure it is certainly not biased or contrived in any way.
If you don’t want a fixed link, fill out the survey and put your reasonings in. You have this opportunity. You will see your comments eventually, which will prove ALL participants will have their opinions logged…. whether for or against. We will all like to see you reasonings why you believe in your opinions either way “Dalek”.
wightgeek
3.Mar.2017 11:18am
Regarding the survey this is the opinion of Tony Hirst, a IW resident and Senior Lecturer at the Open University who specialises (and writes courses for) data analysis:
“IW Fixed Link folk produce crappest of surveys. Do you beat your wife: y/n Rank where to beat your wife: face,arms,..”
wightgeek
3.Mar.2017 11:19am
Source: https://twitter.com/psychemedia/status/835176260288528386
garageelfiniow
3.Mar.2017 12:22pm
I dont need to fill a survey in its as simple as this for me (and all of may family)
I want to live in a place on the south coast which is disconnected from mainland Britain by water – oh wait the choice is very very limited – it has to be the Isle of Wight. We are fully aware of all the negatives and indeed the postives of living here but we consider the benefits outweigh the negatives and when we get fed up with it we can always move to the moinland to take advatange of all that it has to offer.
bbrown
3.Mar.2017 11:21am
“To prevent multiple individual submissions, the survey can only be carried out only once on each device and IP”
Is rubbish it does not take much to repeat the survey.
Do they have any idea of how IP addresses work, I think not, an internet café of wireless hot spot will have the same internet facing IP address so any one in this situation will have the same IP address. Also there is difference between fixed IP address and a dynamic address the latter can change over time, most connections from peoples homes are dynamic rather than fixed so can change. People in the same office will have the same internet facing IP address.
billy builder
3.Mar.2017 11:24am
In view of impending cliff-edge that is BRexit and the latest business indexes showing the the UK’s economic performance is declining with stagflation a growing issue; and at the same time the EU economy starting to boom with today’s results showing that it is at a six year high, perhaps we should be looking to build the tunnel to the south of the island rather than the north. I’m sure that the island would do much better in the coming years being a part of a booming Europe rather than being linked to UK-titanic, where the only way is down.
Whilst May and her cronies have tunnel vision with respect to Europe, the UK is doomed to break apart and England is becoming increasingly irrelevant for a world perspective.
nereus
3.Mar.2017 11:35am
what has your rambling got to do with a fixed link to the mailand? i think it would be a bit far for the island to have a fixed link with france (europe)
billy builder
3.Mar.2017 11:40am
Nereus, whilst I can see the pros and cons of a fixed link, it is something that is very very unlikely to happen, certainly within the next 20 years. In terms of the Islands future prosperity then BRexit is a much much greater issue.
tiki
3.Mar.2017 11:32am
Do people on the other side of the Solent want a fixed link? They appear to have been left out of the equation.
Survey? I’m sick of Mr Feeney ramming this issue down our throats at every opportunity and I’m sick and tired of those who don’t want a fixed link being mocked and insulted (just look at the fixed link facebook page. Why do you block and remove people from your page if they disagree with you?).
I’ll be curious to know how many islanders actually take part, so please filter all the responses so we’ll know. Maybe then we can ascertain what percentage of the 130,000+ population even care.
I’m sick of the argument that a fixed link will make us prosperous, it’s not a magic bullet. Has Mr Feeney visited other seaside towns across the country? Most are dead – can’t blame a lack of fixed link. I’m also assuming Mr Feeney has sorted out the traffic related issues and we’ll have some magic bridge built from Whippingham to Newport. Perhaps we could carve up half the Osborne Estate and make room for a tunnel. I also assume he has a proposal to buy back farming land in order to create (if the council can find any money) the extra roads the island will require to help the increased population get from A to B. It’s easy to get carried away and think a fixed link will solve all our woes but has anyone thought about the devil in the detail. It’s all getting very boring now.
Mason Watch
3.Mar.2017 11:40am
There is absolutely no interest on the north island for having this. I have to join the M27 most mornings outside Portsmouth and 75% of the time it’s a 40mph and a queue as far as Fareham. It’s a delusion to believe that the tunnel and infrastructure is going to add anything to Titchfield, Fareham or wherever it pops out. In fact locals (who I work with and have asked) are vehemently against any more development in the area. We would be better off addressing reality and try to get a better ferry service.
Adrian Kearley
3.Mar.2017 11:48am
the survey was a weighed one that you could only get positives from a true survey would include for and against points as to a feasibility study not loaded for.
grumpymoo
3.Mar.2017 11:50am
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahha!
Has any one actually done the survey? TOTALLY UNBIASED!?.!?
Mr Feeney, do ACTUALLY believe this? Surely not? You occasionally come across as an intelligent man, you knew exactly what you were doing when you wrote this survey, maybe if you actually published an unbiased survey it would be taken far more seriously. I know of so many who logged on to take it, then point blank refused as it’s so skewed to give the result you require. Please, the residents are far more switched on than you give them credit for…
bbrown
3.Mar.2017 11:55am
It begs the question has Carl Feeney set up this company to make money off the back of his efforts on the pro link facebook page. Then there is the question of the £3000 + that was donated to his campaign, does this end up in the coffers of this company by him charging for his services as part of the “company” How is he going to ensure there is no conflict of interest?
Carl Feeney
3.Mar.2017 12:01pm
As usual, the same old 10 or so people that are determined to try and undermine any positive future for the island.
Instead of complains about how a survey or campaign is performed… how about thinking of the rising elderly demographic sicial care which will cripple the island’s economic base… the young that are leaving because the island offers them no future….. the low education and healthcare standards….. the low skill set career driven element on the island….. the lowest business start ups…… the lack of tourism ….. the high crime rates…… the high suicide rates….. I could go on.
Be under no illusion…. the IOW is on its way to socio economic oblivion without fast and affordable cross Solent Links.
Moan about the details if you wish…. but the Fixed Link is coming…..it has to…..make no mistake about that. ;0)
wightgeek
3.Mar.2017 12:16pm
Pointing out that your survey is fundamentally flawed does not ‘undermine any positive future for the island’.
Very few doubt that the Island has economic problems but plenty do doubt that a fixed link is a viable or desirable solution.
Your inability to intelligently debate does your cause no favours whatsoever.
grumpymoo
3.Mar.2017 12:23pm
This!!! ⬆️
tiki
3.Mar.2017 2:27pm
You are describing dozens and dozens of towns ACROSS this country. Get out of your bubble and visit a few.
the spy
3.Mar.2017 12:04pm
We need a referendum this issue to settle it once and for all might i suggest that is company pays 50% along with the iwc of the cost of holding one ?
Tim
3.Mar.2017 2:31pm
I agree about the referendum and wrote to both the IWC and M.P. about it before the General Election. Apparently anti fixed likers on the IWC were opposed to the idea and it did not happen!
Carl Feeney
3.Mar.2017 12:14pm
How about people use their real names when posting on these threads…. names like “tiki” or “Billy Builder” or “The Spy” smacks at sheer cowardice.
Show yourselves….. be brave…. the whole hiding behind daft names discredits your opinions immediately.
It’s actually pretty pathetic in my opinion.
wightgeek
3.Mar.2017 12:23pm
It really doesn’t. I’ve been on-line for over 30 years and using nicknames has a very long history. Indeed it was the norm and it only really became a thing with Facebook. How exactly do we know you are even ‘Carl Feeney’?
I use this name out of habit. My real name is Simon Cooke, not that it should matter a jot.
garageelfiniow
3.Mar.2017 12:27pm
you are the pathetic one peddling all this crap
why dont you move to the mainland ? you will be much more prosperous over there and can take advantage of all the benefits life has to offer – everytime I read your BS my first though is ‘what is he doing here ? it sounds like he really resent the Island and all it has to offer ?”
Nic
3.Mar.2017 12:55pm
Why should people have to move to the mainland? Why can’t people live on the beautiful iow and bring up there children. The fact wages on the Iow are considerably lower than mainland and house prices are inflated due to retirement people paying over the odds.
So how do you garageelfiniow suggest improving our economy?
Because I see a lot of moaning from yourself and others “if you don’t like it leave” but why should we? I like living here and I spend “my mainland earnt money” here so why should I leave? Why can’t we have the best of both? I’m not saying Carl’s ideas are perfect however at least he’s prepared to try and improve the way of life for everyone, and the well off people who are enjoying their retirement or well paid government funded jobs NHS etc just moan and pick holes why don’t you people give ideas instead of pretending everything is fine!!!!!!
the spy
3.Mar.2017 1:46pm
How can i use my name when i reveal information that should be public knowledge The latest that Charles champman the chairman of the council is a tory and will be standing as on in May election ?
Luisa Hillard
3.Mar.2017 2:07pm
That doesn’t really come as a surprise.
tiki
3.Mar.2017 2:28pm
This is what I mean…. as soon as you don’t like what you hear you get on your high horse…. dear oh dear…
retired hack
3.Mar.2017 2:32pm
Calm down Carl. Pseudonyms on news outlet comments are common practice, and there are many sound reasons for it, not least the old chestnut that news is something that someone doesn’t want you to print, and all the rest is advertising (various attributions, including George Orwell). Vulgar abuse, of which both you (“sheer cowardice”) and other people on both sides of the FL debate are guilty, is less welcome – and name-calling is, in fact, against OTW house rules.
ltd co
3.Mar.2017 12:26pm
oo a ltd co that can take your money, fold and run with no recourse. The old limited company with no liabilities
Colin
3.Mar.2017 12:27pm
I don’t wish to have any sort of fixed link yet the survey demands I answer question 8. This is ridiculous. By not offering the option of not having a preference the survey debases itself.
ltd co
3.Mar.2017 12:28pm
limited company
a private company whose owners are legally responsible for its debts only to the extent of the amount of capital they invested.
The Ancient Matelot
3.Mar.2017 12:55pm
Why are you getting so wound up about using real names instead of the usual pseudonyms that people habitually use here. Would it be of any help to you if I used my real name – as you don’t know me from Adam?
All that is valid is people’s opinions.
Please answer some of the valid questions being asked like;
How is a fixed link going to magically improve our economy when similar coastal areas along the south coast actually on the mainland suffer the same problems?
Where do you envisage this link coming from and to? As has been pointed out, it is unlikely to be welcomed by mainland people who suffer congestion on their roads without it being added to.
Currently we have three choices of mainland destination if we need to take our cars across to the mainland. Presumably the car ferries will cease to exist, so if,say, the link ends up, as has been suggested, west of Fareham, it will add considerable time and mileage to a journey to Portsmouth, for instance; and of course, there are no guarantees that the foot passenger ferries will continue to run. The loss of revenue to the bankers who now own the companies make them unviable.
If you would like to answer some of these questions, we might be able to come to a sensible decision.
In case you feel you need to know, I have been an Island resident for over 30 years.
Richard orchard
3.Mar.2017 2:12pm
They won’t answer these reasonable questions because they don’t know the answers. No one can know these answers until a feasibility study is done which I support happening but I am undecided on the fixed link until better researched facts come forward.
Richard Long
3.Mar.2017 1:11pm
This is great.
Were it not for people holding back progress we could have had a tunnel 20 years ago.
We certainly NEED one now or this Islands economy will collapse.
What a real shame that a few selfish and childish individuals will do everything in their power to halt progress. Some of the ‘anti’ comments on this page are just ridiculous.
Lets build a better future for the future generations of this Island. Instead of giving them a stagnant job market, low wages and a fast track to benefits. Lets give them better job prospects, higher wages and hope.
Richard orchard
3.Mar.2017 2:15pm
Because people have there own opinion that differs to yours doesn’t make them selfish or childish it is there right to have an opinion whether you like it or not. What is childish is having a go at people for having there opinion. I am undecided on the fixed link until a feasibility study is done then I will base my decision on that.
Richard Long
3.Mar.2017 2:22pm
If your opinion is formed of your own self interest, without consideration for the views of others. Then your opinion, by definition, is selfish.
I respect the views of others but in this instance, the page has been hijacked by trolls with nothing of substance to add. They are just disagreeing with valid, logical viewpoints for the sake of disagreeing with them.
I hope that you keep an open mind and respect your standpoint. I believe that the feasibility study will reveal some very interesting arguments for you.
Wayne knowles
3.Mar.2017 1:29pm
Omg what a bunch of selfish wan***s they are probably all old and don’t give a damn about future generations someone needs to educate them eh 😡😡
John Byrne
3.Mar.2017 1:33pm
Do these people really live on the Island? If so do they actually travel off the island? Or just too old to care? They are obviously living in a little box….
bones
3.Mar.2017 1:39pm
I got to Question 8 and then jumped ship.
Unbiased ? I don’t think so.
Richard
3.Mar.2017 1:41pm
Have to admit, my Grandmother annoyed me when she told me her argument for why she wouldn’t want a fixed link.
”Because you’ll get all the riff raff come over here”
So I asked her. So does that mean that me and your other grandchildren should live in the dark ages and not be able to get jobs? Just because you believe that ‘riff raff’ will come here?
Guess what Nan, (I said) they are already here. Don’t believe me? I could go buy you some cocaine right now if you want.
I told her I want a tunnel because I want a job that pays worth a damn, I don’t want to leave the Island and move to London again just so I can earn more than 20k a year. This is my home, this is where I want to be, and I want it to be better for future generations so they don’t have to go through the same BS I have been through since I left school.
She supported this and ended up admitting, she just doesn’t want a tunnel because she doesn’t like it. She also agreed that this was a selfish opinion and that perhaps it would be better for younger people.
Nic
3.Mar.2017 1:45pm
Well said young man
Terry Hicks
3.Mar.2017 1:47pm
Unfortunately most of the comments that come from those that simply say “no” to a fixed link,don’t offer any alternative.It perhaps needs to be said again that the existing service will never provide the answer!Prices will continue to rise,the service will get worse as the share holders demand more profit.
We need to realise that All our supplies come from the mainland and to hold this position that somehow the island is seperate is tenuous to say the least.
If some national disaster happens we’ll find ourselves in rather a difficult position…no supplies!
Have a rethink and maybe consider the needs of others first and quit being so selfish.
danno
3.Mar.2017 1:51pm
How many of those so vehemently against a fixed link have to travel off the island every week or even everyday for work?
How many of you have to put up with delays, cancellations, rude and obnoxious staff, ever increasing fares and 3 hours out your day to travel 16 nautical miles from your home and back?
How many of you would love to work on the island but have no choice because the work isn’t here? Hence you have no choice but to commute to the mainland.
The whole point of having a feasibility study into a fixed link, is to look into all aspects associated with a fixed link and to ultimately decided whether it’s feasible or not.
Realist?
3.Mar.2017 1:52pm
The Ancient Matelot is right.
Year on year there are schemes for a fixed link by IW residents who, notwithstanding the commercial and military ports across the water with access to both the east and west, seem to assume proprietorial rights over the Solent.
So a multi million pound tunnel it is then but one without terminals, route or cost built on wishes and pipedreams.
It might be very unpopular but Red Funnel have a properly costed and structured plan, Wightlink are in the middle of executing one and all Prolink seem to have are big ideas and shallow pockets.
In recent years we have been subjected to plans to build on oversized sewage pipe for cars from Gilkicker to Appley, seize possession of the Solent Forts from their new owners to use them as supports for a bridge and a variety of similar suggestions for both the east and west of the island.
Please, please, please Mr Feeney, spare us from this interminable pipedream until you can present a practical, fully costed and realistically funded proposal on where, how and when, then hold your public consultation!
Adrian Kearley
3.Mar.2017 1:59pm
i dont believe it is selfish to ask for a decent survey to answer pro’s and cons of a fixed link and how it would affect the areas being designated for the so called tunnel entrance exit. I do have concerns re spoiling our island as we have many areas of outstanding natural beauty, red squirrels and other such wildlife that would need to be protected. While i understand the young want a life outside the island most still do go clubbing in portsmouth and enjoy going over on the boat. as we used to when we went for nights out. ohh and yes its my real name
Tim
3.Mar.2017 2:05pm
It is clear from the experience of the Isle of Skye that those who wish to use ferries rather than a fixed link may still be able to do so, I don’t quite see what people are objecting to.
Is freedom to travel on and off the island at will really such a terrible thing that it should be prevented at all costs?
bbrown
3.Mar.2017 2:10pm
Carl is stirring up his supporters to post here calling all those that have posted up to that point as idiots to quote from Carl “They’re beyond description… I’m completely taken aback by the moronic nature of the comments.” or “There are 10 or so idiots that are just treating this as some sort of game. Same people trolling every comment thread..
Problem is, they are playing with people’s futures.
Not funny.”
Come on Carl that is really not a professional way to act. Calling people names really does not help your cause one little bit.
grumpymoo
3.Mar.2017 2:12pm
Do you know, I’m actually completely undecided on whether the isle needs a fixed link, I can see obvious benefits. I can see some of the proposed benefits, actually being the death of young locals with regards to property. I can see some completely fabricated supposeded benefits. I can also see the downsides to actually having a fixed link.
However, the whole thing is a complete debacle. The name calling from the pro link is most certainly NOT they way to conduct your selves ( I appreciate there has been name calling on both sides, however the anti brigade are not trying to get someone to finance this project or ‘sway’ the undecided group! ) pro link need to understand that the way you are coming across just turns anything you say with merit, in to a joke. Openly claiming the afore mentioned survey is unbiased just proves this. you are quick to reply to anyone with opposing thoughts to yourselves yet fail to respond to any of the genuine questions.
Please, excercise a little decorum.
Tim
3.Mar.2017 2:16pm
If there was a fixed link would you use it?
grumpymoo
3.Mar.2017 2:20pm
Call me crazy, but highly unlikely. Purely down to the fact it’s a tunnel. My own personal demons…..I’ll stick to the ferry.
For the island though, as I say, I’m undecided whether it would be a benefit.
Tim
3.Mar.2017 2:26pm
Grumpymoo, that’s your choice.
If you had just missed the last ferry as I have done, you might see a tunnel as an attractive alternative rather than spending the early hours of the morning in some horrid car park instead of being at home in your own bed.
It really is a matter of personal opinion.
Carl Feeney
3.Mar.2017 2:26pm
The same questions keep coming “grumpymoo” (obviously your real name?)
So hear are the answers. Answering individual people has taken a massive amount of my time already…
http://solentfreedomtunnel.co.uk/pro-link-statement-to-iow-transport-infrastructure-taskforce/
And I reiterate. These people that are seeking to obstruct a study that will provide the correct information to help the best future of the island are certainly moronic. How else could you describe them?