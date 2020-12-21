Rise in the number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

Since Sunday 20th December the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests has increased by 24.

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 106 – a rate per 100,000 population of 75.18.

The latest R number for the South East has risen from 0.9-1.1 to 1.1-1.3.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,132 a rate per 100,000 population of 802.84.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always totally up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: thenationalguard under CC BY 2.0