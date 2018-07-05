Rosalie Deighton and Edwina Hayes with support from Kindred Spirit duo at Ventnor Fringe

Tickets are selling fast for Isle of Wight Venue Campaign’s gigs taking place at this year’s Ventnor Fringe Festival.

As well as the Charlie Dore gig on Thursday 9th August, organisers present a sublime evening packed full of acoustic live folk from Rosalie Deighton and Edwina Hayes with support from Kindred Spirit.

Rosalie Deighton

Rosalie’s songwriting heroes comprise all the classic names from Tom Waits to Bob Dylan. Among her fellow female artists, unsurprisingly she’s a huge fan of Emmylou Harris. But she also cites Maria McKee, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Bonnie Raitt and Dolly Parton as inspirations.

She says,

“It’s the pure, classic singer-songwriter sensibility that really moves me. “But I’m also a complete sucker for bluegrass music ever since I heard it at all those folk festivals as a child.”

Edwina Hayes

Edwina Hayes numbers Michael Parkinson and Nanci Griffith among her fans. Her beautifully written songs and charming stage presence have won her a reputation as a true natural talent of gentle folk-americana. She has opened numerous shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison and the title song of her album Pour Me A Drink was covered by Nanci Griffith who calls her ‘the sweetest voice in England’.

Her cover of the Randy Newman song ‘Feels Like Home’ was featured in the Cameron Diaz film, My Sister’s Keeper, and has since had over six million plays on You Tube.

Support act

On the evening there’ll be support from Elaine Samuels and Martin Ash of prog rock folk band, Kindred Spirit, performing as a duo.

Where and when

The event takes place on Friday 10th August between 7.30pm – 9.30pm at St Catherie’s Church, Ventnor.

Tickets are priced at £10 each. Book now to avoid disappointment. Suitable for all ages.

