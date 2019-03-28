Round the Island walk to honour friend and raise money for defibrillator

Stuart shares details of this fundraising challenge. Ed

An Isle of Wight women is undertaking crowdfunding to raise money towards the purchase of an AED Emergency Defibrillator for her local community.

Sheran Brown of Seaview is looking to raise money for the life saving machine in memory of a dear friend who lost his life after a cardiac episode last year.

Could be a life saver

The money raised will be used by Seagrove Pavilion Trust, to fund the purchase of the Defibrillator.

It is intended that it will be sited at the Pavilion. The Pavilion is used by sports clubs including Seaview Football Club and many other local sporting groups and community events including the Seaview Regatta. The siting of an AED there could be a life saver if the worse should ever happen.

Round the Island walk

The entire surrounding community will be able to access the machine 24/7 in the event of an emergency occurring.

In order to fund raise for the equipment needed, Mrs Brown will be undertaking a 70 mile sponsored walk around the Island this coming April.

Honour the memory of dear friend

Mrs Brown added

“I am extremely grateful to all those that have helped already and for the support I have received from the local community. “I hope I can achieve my target and honour the memory of my dear friend in this way.”

Show your support

All donations made will go directly to the Seagrove Pavilion Trust.

If you would like to make a donation please do so via the Crowdfunding age.