Former Isle of Wight Salvation Army Sergeant Major admits child sex offences in US

A former member of the Isle of Wight Salvation Army Corps is currently sitting in a United States jail on charges of solicitation of a minor.

Roy Anthony Williams, a former Corps Sergeant Major with the Salvation Army on the Isle of Wight, admitted trying to persuade a 13-year-old girl to take part in acts that would constitute aggravated statutory rape, says Loudon County’s newspaper, News-Herald.

Admitted charges

The offences took place in Tennessee, USA last summer (2017) when Mr Williams travelled the States. He’d met the teenager online.

Lenoir City Police Sgt. Lynette Ladd reported,

“Williams did send (the girl) messages encouraging her to meet him and offering to go to her residence and pick her up. “Williams texted (the girl’s) phone asking, ‘Are you still OK about me taking ur virginity?’ “Williams also commented through (the girl’s) phone, ‘It’s never been about sex. It’s much more. I love you. I desire you’.”

According to the police report, Williams invited the teenager to his room at a local motel, which was where police found him.

Corps Sergeant Major with the Salvation Army

Mr Williams had been the public face of the Salvation Army on the Isle of Wight for many of the Christmas lunches he organised over the years.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army told OnTheWight today (Tuesday),

“The Salvation Army heard of the charges made against Roy Williams on 3 August 2017 and removed him from membership on that day. “We are shocked and horrified at the behaviour which has led to him being charged and imprisoned in the USA.

They went on to say,

“We would stress that we take the protection of children and vulnerable adults very seriously and The Salvation Army has robust safeguarding procedures in place. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected by his actions.”

Upcoming court appearance

Mr Williams, who is still being detained by Knox County Sheriff’s office, has not been sentenced yet.

A reporter from News-Herald told OnTheWight he would be expected to come to a plea agreement with the District Attorney and would be sentenced accordingly.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee lists Roy Anthony Williams as being due in court on 30th January 2018, in front of Judge Varlan.

We’ll update once the sentencing has taken place.

Image: © Knox County Law Enforcement