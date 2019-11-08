Royal boost for Isle of Wight tomato innovator

Earlier this week HRH Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market to mark the 20th anniversary of London Farmers’ Market.

The couple was greeted by several key traders, including Paul Thomas, the Managing Director of The Tomato Stall, having been a key and influential trader at over 15 weekly farmers’ markets across the city for the past 12 years.

The Tomato Stall showcased the finest and freshest tomato varieties, all grown in the Arreton Valley on the Isle of Wight.

Keen interest in sustainability measures

When introduced, Prince Charles showed a keen interest in the sustainability measures the Arreton nursery has in place, such as harvesting rainwater to irrigate the crop and utilizing all-natural waste with the onsite composting facility.

Boasting more light than anywhere else in the UK, Paul Thomas explained being based on the Island was the key ingredient to growing the sweetest and most flavoursome tomato varieties.

Innovative approach

Founded in 2007, The Tomato Stall has put Isle of Wight tomatoes on the map by continuing to innovate and showcase the best specialty tomatoes that deliver on flavour.

This unwavering mission to give consumers a tomato that tastes delicious has earned them a loyal following with foodies and renowned chefs alike.

Today, The Tomato Stall supplies customers such as The Gordon Ramsey Group, Wholefoods, and Ocado, whilst still attending up to twenty-eight farmers’ markets a week.

Image: © Miles Willis