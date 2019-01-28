Ryde Arena: Court proceedings on hold as AEW push to arbitration

The council share this latest updated on Ryde Arena. Ed

A dispute over the lease for Ryde ice rink has been referred to arbitration, meaning court proceedings with AEW are on hold.

The Isle of Wight Council took legal action because it believes AEW has breached the lease for the seafront facility, which has been closed since October 2016.

However, a scheduled court hearing did not take place earlier this month after AEW referred the matter to arbitration, which will determine if a breach has been committed.

The court proceedings have been stayed – meaning they are on hold – until the outcome of the arbitration process.

Miles: IWC right to issue legal proceedings

Monitoring officer, Helen Miles, said:

“The council was absolutely right to issue legal proceedings because the court can deal with forfeiture and possession matters. “We felt this was the best way of bringing this to a swift and final conclusion. “Under the terms of the lease, AEW was entitled to refer this to arbitration. “If the arbitrator finds there has been a breach the court process will recommence and forfeiture and possession will be sought.”

Whittle: Disappointing

Ryde north east member, Cllr Wayne Whittle, added: