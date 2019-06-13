Ryde Harriers take on Wales, Worthing and the West Wight

Sarah shares this latest report on behalf of Ryde Harriers. Ed

1000m Peaks Short Challenge Race

On Saturday 1st June Ryde Harriers father and son duo, Nigel and Jimi Eldridge took on the Junior & Senior Pairs Welsh 1000m Peaks Short Challenge Race.

The navigational challenge, now in its 49th year saw the short course start at Ogwen Cottage, GR 650604 and go via the summit of Glyder Fawr, Pen-y-Pass Youth Hostel, the summit of Garnedd Ugain and finished on the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Nigel and Jimi managed to knock an astounding 45 minutes off the existing record on a course that requires previous navigational and fell running experience.

Results

Nigel Eldridge 02:43:50

Jimi Eldridge 02:43:44

Last Sunday, a record number of Harriers entered the Needles Half Marathon as part of the West Wight Sports Centre’s Festival of Running.

22 members took part in the hilly, off-road course which took in the stunning scenery of Headon Warren, The Needles and Tennyson Down. Over 700 runners entered the various events across the weekend including a Junior Fun Run, 5k and 10k races.

Half Marathon results

Adam Tuck. 1.31.19

Trevor McAlister. 1.37.40

Graham Gardner. 1.41.50

Richard Melville. 1.45.59

Ken Beak. 1.53.13

Cliff CM Morley. 1.54.04

James Barclay. 1.58.23

Sarah Peake. 1.59.47

Mike Dignan. 2.07.49

Tracey Dillon. 2.13.51

Sally Roberts. 2.14.09

Nat Jane Rose. 2.14.13

Nick Herbert. 2.14.28

Steve Lee. 2.18.12

Scott Stilwell. 2.22.59

Bob Somers. 2.32.23

Linda Spencer 2.34.12

Carolyn Ward. 2.35.05

Jo Stevenson. 2.36.00

Sasha Levrier. 2.36.00

Simon Levrier. 2.39.51.

Sarah Probert/Keith Ruth. 3.00.50

The Worthing 10k

On the mainland, three runners entered the Worthing 10k. A fast, flat coastal route with great PB potential and one of the largest, friendliest running events in the South. The event raised over £50,000 for local charities.

Results

Amanda Keogh 0:58:12

Michelle Martin 1:07:12

Sue Clerkin 01:19:47