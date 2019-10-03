Ryde House residents given breathing space following meeting with Isle of Wight council

Isle of Wight council share this statement in relation to the situation at Ryde House. Ed

At a meeting on Wednesday morning at Ryde House, between representatives from Ryde House Group and the Isle of Wight Council, it was jointly agreed that both organisations would continue working together focusing on ensuring that the needs of the affected residents and their families remain at the centre of any decision making.

During the meeting, the Council and Ryde House clarified their positions and both parties agreed to adopt an approach to the contractual dispute resolution process which is more amenable to a mutually-agreeable and person-centred outcome, including seeking an independent review of the assessed eligible care and support needs of the people involved.

Current level of support to be funded

Whilst this process is ongoing the Council has confirmed that it will continue to fund Ryde House Group based on the current level of support it provides to each of the individuals affected.

In view of this agreement, Ryde House Group now feels it is able to ensure that those affected can continue to receive the level of care the Ryde House Group believes they need to remain safe and to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

Eviction notices withdrawn

Therefore, Ryde House Group has withdrawn the current notices, which were served on the Council on 26 September, in respect of the 12 residents affected by the Council’s assessment.

Both Ryde House Group and the Council have met with all of the families affected and will continue to support them and to keep them updated as this matter progresses.

Ryde House Group and the Council will continue to explore all options to resolve this matter.

No public discussion

Until such a time as any remaining areas of dispute between the parties are resolved, no further public discussion of progress should be expected.

