Your questions answered on Wightlink’s change to Ryde Pier waiting times

Earlier in the week, Wightlink announced they would be reducing the waiting time on Ryde Pier from one hour to 20 minutes.

The news raised many questions, not only from readers – both here and over on our Facebook Page – but also Ryde town councillors. Cllr Critchley Julian criticised the ferry company, saying the plan was, “not properly thought through”.

OnTheWight posed a series of questions to Wightlink to help everyone understand why the changes were made and how they will be implemented.

Consulting with Town Council

Q: Why did Wightlink not contact Ryde Town Council prior to announcing this change.

A spokesperson from Wightlink replied,

“We hold regular Meet the Manager and Customer Forum sessions in Ryde and Fishbourne and invite comments and feedback about our service from customers. Several have mentioned the car parking machines on Ryde Pier needed upgrading and updating, and that finding a space can sometimes be difficult. “Our new system gives customers different ways to pay by cash, card or the RingGo mobile phone app. “Ryde Town Councillors are welcome to talk to Wightlink’s senior managers at these events and, of course, we are happy to meet with them to discuss car parking on the Pier or any other issues they may have.”

When does 20 mins start?

Q: At what point does the 20 mins time limit start? When the pound is paid at the barrier at the dry end?

A spokesperson from Wightlink replied,

“The cameras will be at the ‘wet end’ of the pier – after the customer has driven along it at 10mph.”

Fines for overstaying waiting time

Q: What level of fine would be imposed if waiting time is exceeded?

A spokesperson from Wightlink replied,

“Fines for current parking infringements are £100, reduced to £60 if paid promptly. This will not change under the new system. “Once it goes live later in the month, we will review how it is working and make adjustments as necessary.”

Income from toll

Q: Since £1 driver charges were introduce, how much money has been taken?

A spokesperson from Wightlink replied,

“In 2011, Wightlink spent £5million repairing and refurbishing Ryde Pier. The £1 Pier toll goes towards the cost of keeping the 200 year old pier in good condition. Wightlink receives around £232,000 from the Pier toll every year which goes towards the cost of repairs and maintenance.”

Any other relevant questions that arise, we’d be happy to put to Wightlink.

