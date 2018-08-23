Ryde School: Over quarter of all GCSEs at A* inc 17 at top grade 9

Ra shares GCSE results news on behalf of Ryde School. Ed

With some GCSEs graded in the old A* to G system and others according to the new 9-1 this year it is not immediately easy to compare results but Ryde School students have plenty to celebrate this morning with 17% of the new exams being awarded the very top grade of a 9 and over a quarter of all results being either A* or the equivalent (9 and 8) – the best figures ever for the very top grade.

Over half of the English Language results and 47% of the Maths results were at Grade 7 or above and 88% of grades were at the new pass rate of 9 to 4 or their equivalent; 79% of our pupils achieved 5 or more A* to C (9-5) grades including Maths and English whilst over two thirds secured the requirements for the EBacc (in 2016, 24.5% of pupils nationally managed this).

Achieving top grades

Six of our students achieved an A* or equivalent (9 and 8) in all ten subjects:

including Lily Ainslie from Cowes, William Loach from Seaview, Gloria Morey and Aisling Nuttall from Ryde and Chillerton’s Isabelle Terry; with Lily, William, Gloria and Isabelle securing grade 9 in all the new exams.

A further seven achieved seven or more of these very top grades. They were Lucy Holloway (8) and Harry Stead (8) from Cowes, Zoë Irons of Wootton Bridge (9), Mary Lillington (9) and Imogen Rickman (8) from Ryde, Gurnard’s Ella Morgan (7) and Tom Sewell (7) of Binstead.

Over a quarter of Ryde School pupils achieved an average score of the equivalent of 10 A grades or better. In addition to those mentioned above they include:

Frances Barry, Jacob Edginton, Jevon Dry, Henry Giles, Olivia Lacey and Wyman Lee.

Head: “Many individuals have done themselves proud”

Head Master Mark Waldron commented,

“This has been a very difficult year for pupils and teachers and I am so delighted for the many individuals who have done themselves proud. Some have amazing results in absolute terms with over a quarter getting the equivalent of ten ‘A’s or the new Grade 7 but there are lots of personal successes too. “There is no doubt that the new exams are more demanding and it has been a real challenge for many of our pupils. It is wonderful to see so many rise to the challenge.”

