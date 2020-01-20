Ryde town councillors resign after ‘no confidence’ motions defeated

Two of the councillors calling for ‘no confidence’ motions have resigned today with immediate effect

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

empty seats

Two councillors have quit Ryde Town Council in the wake of Friday’s meeting, when ‘no confidence’ motions in the mayor, deputy and three other members were defeated.

Cllrs Julian Critchley and Jim Moody, both of whom signed a letter calling for the meeting, have resigned today (Monday), with immediate effect.

Lack of transparency, inclusion and respect
They were among seven councillors who called for the meeting, citing a lack of transparency, inclusion and respect shown towards colleagues after two clerks left the council.

The signatories said a town council panel negotiated the clerks’ terms without the proper authority.

Investigation agreed to
At the meeting (catch up here), councillors who proposed the ‘no confidence’ motions called for an investigation into the proceedings, which the mayor, Cllr Michael Lilley, agreed to.

Complaints filed with IWC
Cllr Lilley also said he had filed complaints against some of his fellow councillors, claiming they had breached the code of conduct, although he did not say who.

OnTheWight approached Cllrs Critchley and Moody for comment. Cllr Critchley said he had no comment for make for now. We’ll update again when Cllr Moody responds.  

Article edit
4.24pm 20th Jan 2020 – Added response from Cllr Critchley. 

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Qin Fan under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 20th January, 2020 4:09pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2npZ

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Ryde town councillors resign after ‘no confidence’ motions defeated"

newest oldest most voted
Eagle eye

I sincerely hope that all those involved in calling this meeting also resign. Their actions have brought Ryde Town Council into disrepute and the gracious thing to do is step down.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
20, January 2020 4:54 pm
alisonjane

This still doesn’t address the concerns raised that 2 long standing, hard working Clerks have resigned + been ‘paid off’ with RTC money.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
20, January 2020 5:12 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*