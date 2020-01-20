Ryde town councillors resign after ‘no confidence’ motions defeated

Two councillors have quit Ryde Town Council in the wake of Friday’s meeting, when ‘no confidence’ motions in the mayor, deputy and three other members were defeated.

Cllrs Julian Critchley and Jim Moody, both of whom signed a letter calling for the meeting, have resigned today (Monday), with immediate effect.

Lack of transparency, inclusion and respect

They were among seven councillors who called for the meeting, citing a lack of transparency, inclusion and respect shown towards colleagues after two clerks left the council.

The signatories said a town council panel negotiated the clerks’ terms without the proper authority.

Investigation agreed to

At the meeting (catch up here), councillors who proposed the ‘no confidence’ motions called for an investigation into the proceedings, which the mayor, Cllr Michael Lilley, agreed to.

Complaints filed with IWC

Cllr Lilley also said he had filed complaints against some of his fellow councillors, claiming they had breached the code of conduct, although he did not say who.

OnTheWight approached Cllrs Critchley and Moody for comment. Cllr Critchley said he had no comment for make for now. We’ll update again when Cllr Moody responds.

Article edit

4.24pm 20th Jan 2020 – Added response from Cllr Critchley.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Qin Fan under CC BY 2.0