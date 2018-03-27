Sandown ‘nimbyism’ slur by AET CEO ‘beggars belief’ says councillor

Cllr Debbie Andre shares this after having read the CEO of AET’s article, “Fewer but bigger schools are needed in areas where there is a surplus of places”. Ed

Island Independent Councillor for Sandown North, Debbie Andre, spoke out on Monday night against comments made by the Chief Executive Officer of AET, Julian Drinkall, in a Times Educational Supplement article, in which he accused Islanders of “nimbyism” for not agreeing to AET’s demands to close down Sandown Bay Academy.

Debbie Andre said:

“As Mr Drinkall himself confesses, with a background as an economist, he applies principles of economics to justify his strategy on school management. His view is that schools running at under-capacity should be closed in favour of fewer schools running at full capacity. “What he failed to mention is that, in the case of Sandown Bay Academy, the continual under-funding of the school by AET, which resulted in falling standards, pupil numbers, and low staff and student morale, was the main contributing factor to the under-capacity he then sought to use as a justification for his attempt to close the school. “In my view, this is further proof, if proof were needed, of the blatant disregard of AET and its management for the realities of running an educational facility where the emphasis should be on providing high quality education for its pupils.”

Andre: Drinkall’s comments beggars belief

Debbie went on to say:

“The fact that Mr Drinkall can accuse parents, pupils and staff of “nimbyism” in their campaigning for a high quality local school for local children, beggars belief. “His comments should also be read closely by staff, pupils and parents at AET’s remaining school on the Isle of Wight, Ryde Academy and will hopefully be a further nail in the coffin for the future of AET on our Island.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

