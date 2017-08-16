Saturday Rock School: Build confidence and self esteem through music. Register now

Saturday Rock School offers a brilliant and fun opportunity for 12 to 16 year olds to develop self-confidence, communication skills, self esteem, team work and musical creativity. Sign up now!

saturday rock school

If you know someone aged between 12 and 16 who has a love of music, why not let them know about this great opportunity.

Saturday Rock School, a 15-week course run by Platform One College of Music, offers instrumental development, rehearsals and performance skills for young people across the Island.

To take part students need to be able to sing, or play guitar, bass or drums. There are different groups to match ability – offering various levels and progression through the programme.

Great role models
The tutors are amazing role models and incredible musicians themselves – all of whom are graduates from Platform One’s very own BA (Hons) Commercial Music degree, which runs in partnership with University of Chichester.

Saturday rock school student

Tutors also have an abundance of industry experience in their own right.

Develop musical creativity
David Pontin, one of the directors of Platform One, commented,

“The Saturday programme offers a brilliant and fun opportunity to develop self-confidence, communication skills, self esteem, team work and musical creativity.”

Diverse musical repertoire
Students have weekly specialist instrumental lessons and are put into bands through performance workshops, in order to develop a diverse range of musical repertoire.

At the end of each block, students get the opportunity to perform in a professional music venue Will Trasler at Saturday Rock School to a public audience.

Sessions are delivered in two hour blocks, running from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The cost is £120 for a 15-week programme, with two programmes running each academic year. This works out at £4 per hour, which is a serious bargain for instrumental lessons.

Student, William Trasler, commented:

“The Saturday Rock School has really focused my passion for music.

“I’ve made some great friends, become a much better musician and had the opportunity to gig – it’s been an amazing experience.”

What’s included
All equipment is provided in Platform One’s very own specialist facility, which is based in Newport.

Students just need to bring guitar, bass, drumsticks, tuners – everything else is provided.

Book now
A new programme starts with induction sessions on Saturday 16th September 2017.

To register for your place email rockschool@platformone.org or call (01983) 537 550

Sponsored feature

Wednesday, 16th August, 2017 5:35pm

By

