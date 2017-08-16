If you know someone aged between 12 and 16 who has a love of music, why not let them know about this great opportunity.

Saturday Rock School, a 15-week course run by Platform One College of Music, offers instrumental development, rehearsals and performance skills for young people across the Island.

To take part students need to be able to sing, or play guitar, bass or drums. There are different groups to match ability – offering various levels and progression through the programme.

Great role models

The tutors are amazing role models and incredible musicians themselves – all of whom are graduates from Platform One’s very own BA (Hons) Commercial Music degree, which runs in partnership with University of Chichester.

Tutors also have an abundance of industry experience in their own right.

Develop musical creativity

David Pontin, one of the directors of Platform One, commented,

“The Saturday programme offers a brilliant and fun opportunity to develop self-confidence, communication skills, self esteem, team work and musical creativity.”

Diverse musical repertoire

Students have weekly specialist instrumental lessons and are put into bands through performance workshops, in order to develop a diverse range of musical repertoire.

At the end of each block, students get the opportunity to perform in a professional music venue to a public audience.

Sessions are delivered in two hour blocks, running from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The cost is £120 for a 15-week programme, with two programmes running each academic year. This works out at £4 per hour, which is a serious bargain for instrumental lessons.

Student, William Trasler, commented:

“The Saturday Rock School has really focused my passion for music. “I’ve made some great friends, become a much better musician and had the opportunity to gig – it’s been an amazing experience.”

What’s included

All equipment is provided in Platform One’s very own specialist facility, which is based in Newport.

Students just need to bring guitar, bass, drumsticks, tuners – everything else is provided.

Book now

A new programme starts with induction sessions on Saturday 16th September 2017.

To register for your place email rockschool@platformone.org or call (01983) 537 550

Location map

View the location of this story.