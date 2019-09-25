School campaigners say they’ve been kept in the dark over closure plans: Protest planned

Yarmouth school campaigners will hold a protest tomorrow (Thursday) — as they await the Isle of Wight Council’s decision on the future of West Wight schools.

The council has said it intends to press ahead with the closure of one school in the area.

It dropped previous plans to close Yarmouth Primary School and relocate it to All Saints’ Primary School, in Freshwater, following a legal challenge.

Protest outside school

Yarmouth parents and supporters will hold a protest outside the school gates at 3.15pm tomorrow, repeating calls for the school to remain open.

They have accused the council of trying to force governors to relocate it.

Kept in the dark

In a letter sent to parents, the Keep Yarmouth School in Yarmouth campaign group has asked people to join them.

The group said parents had been ‘kept in the dark’ and demanded an update from the council following discussions ‘behind closed doors’ with governors.

Jehu: Confidence in Governors opposing relocation

Yarmouth parent Ieuan Jehu said it was ‘a very emotive issue’ for West Wight families.

“These are obviously very stressful times for us parents, who are being kept in the dark at the moment. “We still have confidence in our governors though, to maintain as their primary concern the welfare, progress and outcomes of the pupils by opposing the proposal to relocate Yarmouth Primary School. “The governors still have the power to say no to the council’s proposal and, as parents, we fully support them to do that.”

IWC: Committee to tackling surplus places

The council has said it remained committed to tackling the issue of surplus primary school places in the West Wight by closing one of the five schools — Yarmouth, All Saints, St Saviour’s Primary School, in Totland, and Brighstone and Shalfleet Primary Schools.

A report is due to be brought before the cabinet next month.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed