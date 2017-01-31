School holiday fines: Jon Platt facing DfE in Supreme Court today

Hundreds of best wishes have poured onto social media this morning for Isle of Wight dad, Jon Platt, as he prepares to make his way to the Supreme Court to face an Appeal by the Isle of Wight council (IWC).

Mr Platt was previously told by Magistrates and then the High Court he had no case to answer, after he refused to pay a school absence fine for taking his then-six year old daughter out of school for a family holiday. He argued she had regular attendance and the judges agreed.

Taken on by the DfE

However, despite IWC deciding they would not take the case any further, the Department for Education (DfE) ‘requested’ the IWC appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

The DfE have now taken over the case and will be seeking some clarity on the position in the courts today. Mr Platt was granted Legal Aid to defend himself in court.

Glued to the news

A post by Jon Platt on Facebook has received thousands of reactions from parents this morning, with hundreds of well-wishers cheering him on.

Parents around the country will be keeping an eye on the news this morning, eager to discover the outcome of the case. The result, of course, could have a bearing on hundreds of school fines cases around the country.

We’ll update you once we hear more later this morning.

Image: © BBC News Coverage after High Court hearing/em>

