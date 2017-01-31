School holiday fines: Jon Platt facing DfE in Supreme Court today

Jon Platt will face the DfE (via the Isle of Wight council) at the Supreme Court today to defend the High Court judges’ decision that he has no case to answer for unpaid school absence fines.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

jon platt jonathan bacon

Hundreds of best wishes have poured onto social media this morning for Isle of Wight dad, Jon Platt, as he prepares to make his way to the Supreme Court to face an Appeal by the Isle of Wight council (IWC).

Mr Platt was previously told by Magistrates and then the High Court he had no case to answer, after he refused to pay a school absence fine for taking his then-six year old daughter out of school for a family holiday. He argued she had regular attendance and the judges agreed.

Taken on by the DfE
However, despite IWC deciding they would not take the case any further, the Department for Education (DfE) ‘requested’ the IWC appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

The DfE have now taken over the case and will be seeking some clarity on the position in the courts today. Mr Platt was granted Legal Aid to defend himself in court.

Glued to the news
A post by Jon Platt on Facebook has received thousands of reactions from parents this morning, with hundreds of well-wishers cheering him on.

Parents around the country will be keeping an eye on the news this morning, eager to discover the outcome of the case. The result, of course, could have a bearing on hundreds of school fines cases around the country.

We’ll update you once we hear more later this morning.

Image: © BBC News Coverage after High Court hearing/em>

Tuesday, 31st January, 2017 8:28am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eXJ

Filed under: Education, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

2 Comments

  1. Ms Layne


    31.Jan.2017 10:40am

    Don’t know how the schools can moan & fine parent’s 4 kid’s taking holiday’s. When there is almost 3 week’s of for easter…..y ? Also 2 week’s of for Xmas & 6 weeks of for summer .then polling station days ..find a hall but they shut the school .there is inset days ..wasted time .& bank holidays ..so 1/2 weeks out for a family holiday is nothing 😊

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Jeanne yeomans


    31.Jan.2017 10:42am

    Go John – well done to you – a lot if the problem is travel expenses at school holiday times and this needs to be addressed as well. I hope you win your case xxxx

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*