Bacon challenges Whitehouse claim that legal agreement limits what can be said on Platt case

Former council leader, Jonathan Bacon, councillor for Brading, St Helens & Bembridge has shared an email sent to the now leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart. What follows is the first part of the email.
Of note is the line at the end of the Minister’s letter that says the council have the ability to withdraw from the court action, if they so choose – Ed
Dear Councillor Stewart
It was with interest that I noted the intention now to continue with the Supreme Court Appeal hearing in relation to school attendance. This seems to be despite statements from your group and particularly the new Executive Member, often in vitriolic and sometimes personal terms, stating that the appeal should be withdrawn.
It seems to be being claimed that the appeal cannot be withdrawn and that there is a ‘legal agreement’ preventing Councillor Whitehouse explaining the very different course he is now taking to the issue.
I thought it might help if you have sight of two letters which explain the basis upon which it was agreed the appeal would proceed last year. They show that the appeal can be withdrawn and the fact there is no such ‘legal agreement’, merely a request to clear media statements with the DfE.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Jonathan Bacon, councillor for Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
The documents
The documents referred to by Cllr Bacon can be seen below. Click on full screen icons to see larger versions.
Update 13:49: Drew out the Minister’s final line.
Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 11:04am
steve stubbings
25.Jan.2017 11:12am
Hmmm… so, was Cllr. Whitehouse lying (surely not!) or did he just not know what he was talking about?
Either way, he now has a very difficult decision to make.
retired hack
25.Jan.2017 11:22am
If Cllr Whitehouse is nervous about what he’s all allowed to say, he could always simply spout his usual invective, but put someone else’s name above it. No-one would ever find out.
retired hack
25.Jan.2017 11:39am
The last paragraph of the shorter letter is particularly pertinent. In it the Minister makes it perfectly clear that the Council (like the Secretary of State) is entitled to withdraw from the case if it considers it appropriate. Al of this confirms my view that it’s a personal capacity in which CW has been speaking all along. Now, possibly, a belated word has been had…
Jon Platt
25.Jan.2017 11:51am
It is true to say that the paragraph stating that the IW Council will not make any public statements about the case without the permission of the DfE is not, strictly speaking, a gagging order but it is certainly akin to one. For example if the IW Council wanted to say ‘We think the arguments being put forward by the appellant and intervener in the case are a disgrace’ there is absolutely no way the DfE will agree to that so it won’t go out! The REAL question is, as far as I am concerned, is anyone certain that the Isle of Wight Council (and in saying that I mean members of the executive via public statements in the name of the council) can say what they want AND withdraw the appeal and not lumber us all with this enormous bill. If the DfE comes out and says, ‘come what may, even if the IW Council withdraws from the appeal, we will pay all costs’, then I would hope to see the IW Council withdraw from the appeal. It will make no difference to me because the DfE will still pursue this so I will still be in court next Tuesday but our council should not, in my opinion, be party to a case that seeks to criminalise millions of parents by making any unauthorised absence from school, even a single day, a criminal offence
John
25.Jan.2017 1:10pm
Jon – if the council got a (no cost) exit by withdrawing, and the third party (DfE) subsequently sought your consent to withdraw the appeal, would you decline?
Jon Platt
25.Jan.2017 1:35pm
John, The answer is an unequivocal YES I would consent in a heartbeat. (as you say, as long as the IW Council has a ‘no costs exit’)
John
25.Jan.2017 2:23pm
Thanks Jon – If costs are now sunk, is there not the argument to seek legal clarity, noting your cited R v Rimmington [2006]?
(…albeit I am sceptical that satisfactory clarification will emerge)
Jon Platt
25.Jan.2017 2:38pm
John I know some people see this as some sort of campaign I am waging against the council / DfE. I just want it over and done with, sooner the better. As far as I am concerned if they withdraw, then the decision of the High Court is a binding precedent upon which parents can rely and at 92.3% I wasn’t guilty so neither are they. I think that the level of ‘clarity’ some people seek, is not going to come from this appeal. Look at the Supreme Court website at just how narrow the appeal is. They are being asked no more and no less than ‘is attendance outside of the offence dates relevant where there is an allegation of irregular attendance’. The Supreme Court will, in my opinion say nothing more than ‘yes it is’ and if the DfE wants ‘clarity’ then they should put a bill before Parliament and debate 1. What % is and what is NOT acceptable and 2. The period over which it should be calculated and 3. Whether you should exclude illness from the calculation and 4. Is ‘school anxiety’ an illness and 5. Can schools insist that parents bring in sick kids for the school to decide if they are actually sick (I’m serious that is happening) and 7. Can schools insist on a GP letter to evidence illness …. and all the other issues that NEED to be clarified but CAN’T be by this appeal.
John
25.Jan.2017 2:59pm
Thanks again. I’m left wondering what your point 6 was! (Age? Achievement? Whether percentage is based on date of application?…) Agreed that a bill (not SI) is needed.
Jon Platt
25.Jan.2017 3:24pm
Sorry yes 6 should have read – Is the age / aptitude / SEN of the child relevant to the % required to achieve ‘regular attendance’.