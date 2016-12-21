Jon Platt school holiday fines case: Permission granted for IWC Supreme Court appeal

The Supreme Court has granted permission to the Isle of Wight council to appeal the decision of the High Court in the Jon Platt school holiday fines case.
Isle of Wight dad, Jon Platt, was told by Isle of Wight magistrates, and then the High Court, that he had “no case to answer” for non-payment of school absence fines after taking his daughter out of school for a family holiday.
DfE ‘requested’ appeal
After the High Court ruling, the Department for Education, who are very keen to see the case resolved in the Supreme Court as it will have an impact on public policy across the country, ‘requested’ the council appeal the High Court decision.
They agreed to pay Jon Platt’s legal costs (which were awarded from the High Court case in May 2016 and any future costs for the Isle of Wight council.
Legal aid for Mr Platt
As he is up against the might of the government’s lawyers in this case, Mr Platt was successful in his claim for legal aid.
The Supreme Court has provisionally indicated that the matter may be heard on 31 January 2017.
Supreme Court
The details of the case listed by the Supreme Court are detailed below:
The issue in this case was whether, in the event of an alleged failure by a parent over a specified period to ensure that their child attends school regularly (contrary to section 444(1) of the Education Act 1996), the child’s attendance outside the specified period is relevant to the question whether the offence has been committed.
The respondent requested permission to take his daughter out of school for a holiday. This request was refused by the daughter’s head teacher. The respondent took his daughter out of school on holiday for 7 days. As a result, he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in respect of the absence.
The respondent did not pay the penalty of £60 by the initial deadline and so he was sent a further invoice for £120. The respondent did not pay this either and so he was prosecuted on the basis of his alleged failure to secure regular attendance at school of his daughter, contrary to section 444(1) of the Education Act 1996. The respondent pleaded Not Guilty before the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court.
The defence submitted that there was no case to answer as the respondent’s daughter had in fact attended school regularly. The attendance register showed attendance at 92.3. The Magistrates’ Court held that the respondent’s daughter was a regular attender for the purposes of section 444(1), bearing in mind the daughter’s overall percentage attendance. Therefore, they ruled that there was no case to answer.
On appeal, the High Court agreed that the Magistrates’ Court was entitled to take into account attendance outside the offence dates when determining the attendance of the respondent’s daughter. The appellant sought permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Wise words
21.Dec.2016 2:49pm
gaz
21.Dec.2016 2:53pm
Good luck Jon
doughnut
21.Dec.2016 3:35pm
A piece of sloppy legislation is the cause of all this public expense. ‘Attending regularly’ means absolutely nothing. A child who attends school half the time for every term is attending regularly…for them. Put a figure on it lawyers!
Robert Smith
21.Dec.2016 4:39pm
And WE KEEP getting told the COUNCIL have NO money to spend on ANYTHING?
Or did Bacon find the some money stuffed down the back of his high chair in the council building to pay for this ONE.
AND they may still be keeping some back until HIS next whim comes along, Then the money will be magically
found again.
If the island wasn’t so strapped for cash it would be FUNNY wouldn’t it?
Reminds me of a Christmas pantomime.
Marion
21.Dec.2016 4:46pm
If you followed the case Robert you would know it is the Government funding this appeal, not the Island Council.
jobs for the boys
21.Dec.2016 4:57pm
you must tell me where the Government get all this free money! oh yeah! it’s us! so it is our money being spent!
Sally Perry
21.Dec.2016 5:52pm
As Marion says and as it states very clearly in the article, the DfE are covering all future costs on this.
The leader of the IWC says they were minded to not take it any further, but the DfE ‘requested’ they appeal, then agreed to cover future costs and also pay the costs awarded to Jon Platt from the other cases (magistrates and high court).
It’s all in the article above. Do take a read of it.
Wylde Ryder
21.Dec.2016 10:19pm
… but the DfE gets funded by the taxpayer… please stop reading The Guardian and Join the real world where it is us generators of revenue in the private sector that is having to pick up the tab for this state funded largesse…
yjc
21.Dec.2016 5:40pm
Mr Platt could afford to take his child to Disneyland so could have paid the £60 fine. His business has got work out of this.
We cannot afford to take holidays – so don’t believe it is our right – we have never taken our child out of school for even a day – because time at school is limited anyway. There are 14 weeks in every school year to take your child on holiday.
With a Council like ours it is no wonder the Isle of Wight is at the bottom of the education league. This case and permitting a Festival next to a High School in GCSE examination period beggars belief!
Suruk the Slayer
22.Dec.2016 9:37am
Irrespective of whether *you* believe kids should have time off during term time for family holidays, it is clear that some parents will take this option.
Before this idiotic law came into force, these parents would request the absence with the school, who could grant or deny the request based on whether *they* thought the absence would be detrimental, or even beneficial, to the child’s education and well-being.
Now, because of this stupid one-size-fits-all blanket ban, the first thing the school knows about the child going on holiday is when they don’t turn up on Monday morning. This causes far more disruption to the child’s education, the child’s classmates and the school than the old system.
What is needed is a return to the old system where the school, who know the child’s educational needs, decide whether the absence should be granted.
By all means introduce heavy fines (in the £1000’s) for parents who get denied an absence but go anyway, but get rid of this idiotic sledgehammer-to-crack-a-nut law. It is making the situation worse, not better.
Jon Platt
21.Dec.2016 9:54pm
It is true to say that the IW Council’s costs going forward are being met by the DfE. The DfE also paid the £14,361 costs that I was awarded at the High Court when I won there. What is not being paid by the DfE is the COUNCIL’s costs of over £10,000 from the failed High Court appeal. Also, what isn’t widely known is that the undertaking from the DfE on future costs is not an unqualified or unconditional undertaking. What is certainly NOT being covered is the litigation costs and damages that will befall the IW Council IF this appeal succeeds. You see they issued a form to parents like me that advised us all that attendance of 90 – 95% was ‘satisfactory’, and now, after the fact, they say that attendance below 100% is criminal. Parents were entitled to rely on the IW Council’s advice that 90-95% was satisfactory attendance. Now, if the IW Council wins at the Supreme Court, parents can (and almost certainly will) sue for damages if that turns out not to be true. There is absolutely no mention of the cost of that litigation or the damages that might flow from it being covered by the DfE and it could be a small fortune, 10 times what this case has cost. Unintended but very serious consequences for the Council tax payers of the Isle of Wight, but certainly not unforeseeable.
dave
22.Dec.2016 8:06am
Sounds like Mr Platt is touting for business.
Tamara
22.Dec.2016 12:17pm
All this fuss about five days absence from school for a holiday, but no mention at all of the irresponsible parents who move their children about the country voluntarily – not compulsorily as in the forces – selfishly focused on their own careers. My older sister and I were both victims of our father’s career moves – twice in two years for me. My second move was several months before my O Levels. Each grammar school was following a different syllabus in every subject, and it was impossible to catch up in most subjects. Some children have to stay down a year after a family move, but at the rate my father was moving us around the country, at the pace of two years forward and one year back, it would have taken me twice as long as normal to reach the exams!Not to mention the disruption to children’s social lives and mental stability of frequent moves.