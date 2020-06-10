Isle of Wight school leavers can access career support through Island Futures

Young Islanders heading towards school leaving age or due to move to college or training in September are being reminded they can access key information and advice from Island Futures.

Island Futures is the Isle of Wight Council’s careers’ specialist service and has developed a wide range of new online careers’ information on its Website.

The Website is being updated regularly with online resources, frequently asked questions and career-related videos.

Career planning

The varied content is aimed at young people and parents/carers and will support decision-making and career planning; and help address any uncertainty young people may have about their next steps.

Students can also arrange a face to face career guidance appointment with a member of Island Futures, which can be conducted virtually. Any young person in Year 11 who would like to take up this opportunity should contact their school’s careers adviser or email [email protected]. The Island Futures team can also be called on (01983) 823888.

Brading: Do make full use of the excellent advice

Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, Councillor Paul Brading, said:

“We would strongly encourage young people on the Island at this stage in their education to make full use of the excellent advice available via Island Futures. “Throughout the Covid-19 response, the Island Futures team has continued to work with schools and maintain support for Year 11 students moving on to further education or training after the summer, to ensure their transition from secondary education will be successful. “This includes working with colleagues in social care and special educational needs teams to make sure that the most vulnerable students have the help they need, and arrangements for additional support are made to help them have the best start to their post-16 education. “This is an excellent service and is there to support, guide and help our young people as they plan for their futures in these very challenging times.”

