Submit your questions for the Chief Constable Scrutiny Session

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner is inviting residents to submit their own questions for him to put to the Chief Constable on their behalf. This is part of the Commissioner’s regular scrutiny meetings to ensure that he is representing the views and concerns of local residents and holding the Chief Constable to account for the performance of the police force.

The questions can be on any areas of concern the public may have around crime and policing. Send your questions to the Commissioner’s office by 12 noon on Monday 22 June 2020.

The COMPASS (Commissioner’s Performance, Accountability, Scrutiny and Strategy) meeting will take place on Monday 29 June 2020 and will be filmed and available to access via the Commissioner’s digital platforms including the Website. The film will show the Commissioner asking your questions and the Chief Constable’s answers. The last meeting can be viewed on the Website.

It is the Commissioner’s statutory role to hold the Chief Constable to account on the performance of the police force on behalf of the public, and the COMPASS meetings provide an opportunity to do this on a regular basis.

Lane: Important opportunity to have your questions answered

Michael Lane said:

“I would like to invite members of the public to send me any questions they have in relation to crime and policing that I can put directly to the Chief Constable on their behalf. “This is an important opportunity to have your questions answered by the Chief Constable on any policing concerns you may have to provide reassurance about the role of policing and that police resources are being used as effectively and efficiently as possible as we continue to face challenging and unprecedented times.”

He continued:

“These COMPASS meetings are how I hold the Chief Constable publicly to account, and a full video recording will be available to watch soon after the meeting next week, via my website and social media channels.”

Anyone wishing to submit a question is asked to submit them to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner by noon on Monday 22 June, by contacting 01962 871595 and leaving a message, or by emailing [email protected]

