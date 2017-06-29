Seaview Hotel appoints 24 year old head chef

Tracy shares this latest news from Seaview Hotel. Ed

The Seaview Hotel, an award-winning independent coastal hotel on the Isle of Wight, has announced Liam Howes to succeed Bruce Theobald as head chef.

Liam, only 24, has been promoted from sous chef and will lead the seven-strong team of chefs in the kitchen. He will be responsible for overseeing The Restaurant, which holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand for creative and affordable food as well as the bar offering that’s based around traditional British fayre.

An Island chef through and through

Liam is an Island chef through and through. He started his career at 15 as an HTP apprentice and has worked his way up the from kitchen porter to head chef in just ten years,

“I always knew I wanted to be a professional chef and so jumped at the chance to start an apprenticeship. Over the years I have worked my way up the ranks and have been lucky to work with some great chefs including Mark Constable, Bruce Theobald and also Steve Harris at the Royal Hotel who I admire. “I have also been driven by Robert Thompson, who was the youngest chef to win a Michelin star at 23 and now runs his own restaurant in Newport.”

Confidence in Liam

Martin Gardener, the hotel’s owner, is confident about Liam’s new role,

“I am really excited about the promotion of Liam to head chef. Yes, he is talented, but he also has years of experience in our kitchen and a great appreciation of what it takes to deliver excellence to our guests. “I know he will continue to drive our food offering forward as one of the best places to eat on the Isle of Wight.”

The Restaurant scooped a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2015 making it the only venue on the Isle of Wight with a Michelin Award.

“When I was offered the job I was so excited and thought, yes, seize the day. Of course, it will be a challenge but I am confident, I have a brilliant team and it is life’s challenges that help you to find out what you’re capable of.”

