Second chance to get privilege seat on the school bus

If you missed out on applying for a school bus ‘privilege seat’ earlier this month, don’t worry, there is another opportunity next week.

A second application window opens on Monday 1st July for parents and guardians of children not eligible for free school transport to apply for a privilege seat on services where spare capacity is still available for the 2019/20 academic year.

Open from Monday

Online applications to the Isle of Wight Council will be open from 9am on Monday and will close at 4pm on Friday 5th July.

Please do not reapply if you have already made an application unless you want to apply for a different service.

£390 per annum

The privilege seat costs £390 — the equivalent of around £2 a day over the academic year — which can be paid in termly or half termly instalments.

For more details on how to apply, visit the Website.