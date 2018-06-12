SEN survey will help build a true picture of needs on the Isle of Wight

If you are a parent or grandparent of a child with additional needs, please take a moment to complete the SEN Survey being organised by Save Our School (Isle of Wight) campaign to help them get a clearer picture of demand.

autistic boy

Save Our Schools (Isle of Wight) are appealing for help from parents on the Island with children with additional needs.

They’re inviting parents to take part in a SEN Survey which will be used to help build a true picture of the levels of SEN educational provision that is needed on the Island.

Proposed cuts to services
A number of cuts to SEN Services on the Isle of Wight are planned. These cuts include:

  • Reducing the number of secondary Autism Spectrum Disorder specialists by 25%
  • Reducing the number of Island Learning Centre places by more than 10%
  • Cutting Special Educational Need outreach support
  • Reducing the hourly rate offered to support those with Education, Health and Care Plans

“Children are suffering”
Some parents of children awaiting a Autism diagnosis have been kept waiting for more than 18 months, something that can detrimentally impact family life.

At the Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Children’s Services meeting last week, the Chair, Cllr Vanessa Churchman, told representatives from the IW Clinical Commissioning Group CCG representatives.

“You must get on with it. Children are suffering.”

Image: wactout81 under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 12th June, 2018 10:40am

