Severe weather warning for wind at the weekend

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for wind on Saturday.
The warning, valid from 4am to midnight, reads:
A spell of strong southwesterly winds is expected. Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.
“Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.
Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 10:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJ4
Filed under: Flooding, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Weather, Wind
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓