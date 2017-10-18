Aim to make Isle of Wight a hostile place for Modern Slavery perpetrators

This from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed

To mark National Anti-Slavery Day on Wednesday 18 October 2017, the Modern Slavery Partnership, set up by the Police and Crime Commissioner is running a specialist training event.

Over 60 people from local businesses and organisations will be coming together at the event in Winchester to hear speakers from Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, Hampshire Constabulary, The Medaille Trust, Barnardo’s and Crying Sons.

Raising awareness

The event is focussed on raising awareness and an understanding of what is happening in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and includes training on the Independent Child Trafficking Advocacy (ICTA) Service and awareness raising on County Lines, peer on peer and urban people trafficking.

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton, said:

“This is an important event because it brings together so many organisations to train them in the latest developments. It clearly shows how multi-agency cooperation and a commitment to learn and work together will help to protect people at risk of trafficking, exploitation and slavery. “Both Hampshire Constabulary and I will continue our intention to bring to justice those who commit these crimes, and we want to help prevent such abuse happening in the first place.”

Hostile for perpetrators and supportive for victims

Hampshire Constabulary Modern Slavery lead, Detective Superintendent Scott MacKechnie said:

“Our overall aim is to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a hostile place for perpetrators and a supportive place for victims. Police enforcement is just one part of this. We need to work together to raise awareness of modern slavery within our organisations and with members of the public so that more victims can be identified and in turn supported. “Modern slavery doesn’t always involve trafficking people from outside the UK, ‘county lines’ methodology used by drug networks particularly demonstrates that vulnerable UK nationals are also exposed to this. We all need to look for signs of modern slavery and take action.”

If you need help, advice or information about any modern slavery issue you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.