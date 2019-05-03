Share your Red Funnel stories with Lift The Lid artist, Dmitri Galitzine

Today (Friday) brings with it a chance to participate in a video artwork as part of the major Isle of Wight public art commissioning project, ‘Lift the Lid on Island Culture’.



Project organisers are working with in partnership with the brilliant Classic Boat Museum, and artist, Dmitri Galitzine’s focus is on Red Funnel and the daily travel which occurs ‘Back and Forth, and Back and Forth Again’.



Dmitri is hoping to speak to anyone who relies on Red Funnel to go to work or visiting mainland hospitals, hear from people who may have met on the ferry, retired crew or staff or even people who refuse to take it all together! He’d love to hear from anyone involved in boating, sailing or shipbuilding, local history or active members of the community, shopkeepers – anyone who likes a good chat about what it means to live on a Island – gatekeepers, smugglers or stowaways!



Pop along today

Dmitri will be at The Classic Boat Museum from midday until 5ish today (Friday). Do pop down and have a chat if you’d like to meet him and be involved.

Note the floating bridge is out of action today, but a passenger launch is in place.

Alternatively you can email him on dg@dmitrigalitzine.com



Head over to the Lift the Lid Website for more information.