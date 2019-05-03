Floating Bridge repairs prior to Randonnee mean suspended service today

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be of service today (Friday). A passenger launch will be in operation, but all vehicles wishing to cross the Medina will have to drive via Newport.

Isle of Wight council say that a fault in the south-east prow hinge has been identified and rather than risk it breaking down over the busy bank holiday weekend – when it’s needed for the hundreds of cyclists taking part in the Randonnee (Sunday) – they are taking a proactive approach and hoping to repair it today.

The IWC posted:

A temporary launch service will be in operation from 10am this morning while Cowes floating bridge undergoes repairs to its south-east prow hinge, to ensure the vessel is fully operational for the busy bank holiday weekend. An update will be provided once the repairs have been completed.

Some have questioned why the multi-million pound bridge has regular faults occurring when it’s still fairly new.